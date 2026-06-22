MLB Insider Urges Yankees to Target Major Anthony Volpe Replacement

The MLB trade deadline is coming up quickly on August 3. For the New York Yankees, there are a lot of decisions that need to be made before that date.

Even with over a month remaining until the deadline, trade rumors have been running rampant surrounding the Yankees. They appear to be a serious contender in the American League, but there are obvious holes that could be upgraded.

Many believe that New York will pursue more bullpen help before the deadline. However, there are other positions that could be addressed.

One MLB insider has suggested that the Yankees target a major move that would effectively replace 25-year-old shortstop Anthony Volpe.

Yankees Urged to Target Big Move to Replace Anthony Volpe

FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray has named Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams as the best potential trade target for New York leading up to the deadline.

Murray went as far as to name Abrams a “perfect” trade target for the Yankees.

“This is a very winnable American League, and the Yankees should absolutely be thinking big. What that could look like remains to be seen as the trade market is still very much unsettled. But Brian Cashman should make a call to the Nationals to see what it would take to pry C.J. Abrams out of Washington,” Murray wrote.

“It may not be the most likely option with Paul Toboni not looking to trade the star shortstop, but Toboni wasn’t looking to trade MacKenzie Gore when the Texas Rangers came calling, and a deal was eventually reached. Who says Cashman can’t do the same with Abrams?”

Making the move to acquire Abrams would almost certainly end Volpe’s long-term outlook in New York.

Why New York Should Consider Pursuing Abrams to Replace Volpe

There was still hope from the Yankees that Volpe would figure things out this season. So far, that hasn’t happened.

Volpe has played in 28 games. He has hit a home runs to go along with 13 RBI and six stolen bases, while also batting .258/.371/.371. Those numbers aren’t going to get the job done, nor is his inability to stay healthy and on the field.

Abrams has gotten off to a hot start this season with the Nationals. Through 76 games, he has hit 17 home runs, driven in 57 RBI, and stolen 12 bases. He has also produced a slash line of .286/.367/.534.

If New York was to acquire Abrams from Washington, the shortstop position would see a drastic improvement.

Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about the Yankees in the coming days and weeks. Abrams is a name worth keeping a very close eye on as the trade deadline draws near.