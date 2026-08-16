MLB Legend Tommy John Dead at 83 After Emotional Goodbye

It’s a sad day in the baseball world as MLB legend Tommy John has died at age 83, his agent, Mike Maguire, confirmed.

He reportedly passed away peacefully at his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, surrounded by his wife, Cheryl, and other family members.

John’s Emotional Goodbye Letter

His passing comes just days after he shared an emotional goodbye letter that the New York Yankees posted on behalf of the organization, where he spent eight seasons.

“I want to thank the Yankees organization & the Steinbrenner family for giving me this opportunity to say goodbye to everyone, along with all the friends & fans who followed me throughout my 26-year career.

“The day I left for my first job as a pitcher, my father looked at me & said, ‘Good luck, Tommy. Just remember one thing: whether you make it big in the big leagues or you don’t, you’ll always just be Tommy John from Terre Haute, Indiana.’

“I’ve never forgotten those words. Thank you & God Bless.”

On this 78th Old-Timers’ Day, Tommy John shares a message to his fans, former teammates, and the Yankees organization as he battles health issues from his home in Bradenton, Florida. pic.twitter.com/3lKUWHoaw0 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 8, 2026

John’s Illustrious MLB Career

John pitched at the major league level for an astonishing 26 seasons.

He was a four-time All-Star and won 288 games while pitching for the Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels and Oakland Athletics. During his eight seasons with New York, he went 91-60 with a 3.59 ERA, started 214 games and recorded 483 strikeouts.

Yet, his impact on the sport was something unprecedented, and it came all the way back in 1974 when he suffered a major elbow injury and chose to undergo an experimental elbow reconstruction surgery from Dr. Frank Jobe.

Jobe performed the groundbreaking procedure on John in September 1974, and the surgery became known across baseball as “Tommy John surgery.” The procedure has since helped countless pitchers return from UCL injuries.