MLB Makes Major Announcement About Yankees Second Baseman

Jazz Chisholm Jr fought the law and actually won.

The New York Yankees‘ infielder won his appeal against Major League Baseball and had his one-game suspension rescinded after he was ejected, fined and initially served the ban for arguing balls and strikes and violating the league’s social-media policy.

Chisholm was ejected by home-plate umpire John Bacon during the seventh inning of New York’s 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays after Bacon called the second baseman out on a low pitch from starter Mason Montgomery.

Chisholm later fired off a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) complaining that the pitch was “not even f—ing close.” That initially netted him the one-game ban for “displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire,” according to MLB’s social-media policy.

“I lost my emotions. I lost my cool,” Chisholm told reporters after the game. “I got to be better than that. … I’m definitely mad at myself for losing my cool.”

Though his one-game ban was lifted, Chisholm’s fine, of an undisclosed amount, was upheld.

A well-timed win

Chisholm’s successful appeal comes on the heels of his hottest stretch of the season. The Yankees’ second baseman is 5 for his past 18 (.277) with a .461 on-base percentage and five RBIs over their past six games — even though he was appealing his suspension throughout that span.

Chisholm appears to be shaking off his dreadful April, which featured a 7 for 63 slump (.111) over 17 games. He also leads the Yankees in strikeouts (36) despite the fact he has spent much of the season batting fourth and fifth in their lineup behind Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger.

The Yankees are only 3-3 during Chisholm’s hot streak, even though they are averaging 4.8 runs per game. They still sit atop the American League East with a 17-11 record.

Despite his offensive struggles, Chisholm is still playing every day — he has not yet missed a game. He also is contributing, sitting second on the team in home runs (7) and walks (15) and is tied for second in RBIs (17) behind only Judge, the favorite to win AL MVP for the third time in the past four seasons.

What’s Next for New York

Chisholm, whose ejection in Tampa was the first of his 74-game Yankees career, and the Yankees will head south for a three-game series against another AL East rival, the Baltimore Orioles. That series will start Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles, who finished just three games back of the division-winning Yankees last season, are off to an abysmal 10-17 start. They sit in last place in the AL East, already six-and-a-half games back of the first-place Bronx Bombers.

If there were a series the could turn things around for the downtrodden Birds, it could come against the Yankees. Baltimore has enjoyed success against New York over the past two seasons, going 15-11, including an 8-5 record in 13 games last year.

But aside from Chisholm’s hot streak, Judge has also been on a tear. The reigning AL MVP leads MLB in all slash categories (.406/.500.717) as well as hits (43) and WAR (2.5), while also leading the AL in runs scored (25).