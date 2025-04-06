Yankees’ Breakout Infielder Speaks Out on Potential Contract Extension

Shortstop Anthony Volpe is under team control with the New York Yankees through the 2028 season. But with contract extensions a major talking point during the first week and a half of the MLB season, the conversation about whether the Yankees should offer Volpe a contract extension has begun.

Volpe, himself, weighed in on the topic. But overall, the shortstop, who is off to a terrific start in 2025, isn’t focused on the distant future.

“If anything like that happens, we’ll cross that bridge when it comes,” Volpe told the media, via northjersey.com’s Pete Caldera.

Instead of an extension, Volpe told Caldera that he has his eyes set on “Doing what I can to be the type of player” that the Yankees need every day.

That’s worked out well through eight games. The Yankees have begun 2025 with a 6-2 record with their shortstop experiencing a strong offensive start to the campaign.

Anthony Volpe Set to Experience Breakout 2025?

Several young stars signed contract extensions in baseball this past week. But the other main reason why Volpe extension talks have surface is because of his strong beginning to the 2025 season.

Entering play Sunday, Volpe had a hit in seven of New York’s eight games. In the first two games of the series versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, Volpe went 5-for-9 with three doubles, four RBI and two runs.

Volpe has also already hit four home runs.

The 23-year-old is experiencing this success while using the torpedo bat. But Yankees manager Aaron Boone argued Volpe’s offensive breakout began well before he started using the new kind of lumber.

“I felt the playoffs was coming out party for him offensively,’’ Boone told Caldera. “He carried that work into the offseason…as far as just honing his craft, honing his swing.’’

Volpe hit .286 with an .815 OPS during the 2024 postseason overall. He posted a .250 batting average in the World Series but went 4-for-9 (.444) with a home run and two doubles during the final two games.

In the 2024 regular season, Volpe slashed .243/.293/.364 with 46 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs in 160 games.

Why Yankees Should Consider Volpe Extension

Caldera mentioned that the Yankees aren’t typically a team that signs young stars to early extensions because they have so much spending power. With that power, the team can wait to ensure they are making a sound investment.

But Caldera argued Volpe has already proven to be durable and a very positive dugout influence. If his strong start continues, Volpe will have improved in two other key areas — on-base percentage and power.

Volpe hit 21 homers as a rookie in 2023. Although he continued to hit doubles and triple last season, Volpe didn’t clobber as many home runs.

If the Yankees extend Volpe sometime this season, they could avoid three years of arbitration cases. It might not initially cost the team that much to extend Volpe either.

“If the Yanks ever come around to the idea, maybe there’s deferred money on the front end, with less impact on near-term payrolls,” wrote Caldera.

Volpe has already proven himself in the field as well. As a rookie, he won the American League Gold Glove award at shortstop.