Yankees Bring Back Veteran Pitcher 2 Days After Being Designated for Assignment

Right-handed pitcher Adam Ottavino will pitch for the New York Yankees again after all.

Just a couple days after designating Ottavino for assignment, the Yankees re-signed the right-hander according to SNY’s Andy Martino.

The Yankees confirmed the transaction on the team’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Prior to today’s game, the Yankees signed RHP Adam Ottavino to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster,” tweeted the Yankees.

The 39-year-old pitched twice in New York’s second series of the 2025 season versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ottavino recorded two outs in each of his appearances and didn’t allow a hit or run.

Yankees Re-Sign Right-Hander Adam Ottavino

It’s possible Ottavino’s stint with the Yankees will be short lived again. But he will give the Yankees an immediate fresh arm for the bullpen.

New York’s bullpen pitched five innings Saturday and then more than six frames in an extra-inning contest Sunday.

Before re-signing with the Yankees, Ottavino last pitched in relief Thursday. During that appearance, he struck out a batter and induced a fly out. Ottavino also walked a batter.

In his first 2025 appearance with the Yankees on April 1, Ottavino also had one strikeout, a fly out and walk.

The Yankees play the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series from April 7-9. The team will then return home to the Bronx for a weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.

Ottavino already made another appearance with the Yankees sign re-joining the club. On Monday, he struck out one batter and yielded two walks versus the Tigers.

To make roster space to re-sign Ottavino, the Yankees optioned left-hander reliever Brent Headrick to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees may get another bullpen boost during this week.

“The Yankees are expected to get more bullpen help on Tuesday, when they plan to activate Ian Hamilton off the injured list (on the first day he is eligible),” wrote The New York Post’s Greg Joyce.

Ottavino in Second Stint With Yankees

The 2025 season is the third Ottavino will spend with the Yankees. His first stint in pinstripes was 2019-20.

During his first season with the Yankees, Ottavino was a very reliable workhorse, posting a 6-5 record with a 1.90 ERA in 73 appearances. Ottavino, though, struggled during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. The right-hander submitted a 5.89 ERA that season.

Last year, Ottavino pitched for the New York Mets. He went 2-2 with a 4.34 ERA, 1.286 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 56 innings.

Over the past seven seasons, including 2025, Ottavino has pitched for the Yankees or one of the team’s top rivals. From 2021-24, Ottavino played for the Mets and Boston Red Sox.

Ottavino began his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2010. The right-hander, though, only appeared in five games that season.

In 2012, Ottavino became a fixture in the Colorado Rockies bullpen. He pitched for the Rockies from 2012-18 until joining the Yankees.

Over his 15-year MLB career, Ottavino has gone 41-43 with a 3.48 ERA. He has also registered a 1.284 WHIP and averaged 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

The lowest ERA Ottavino has posted in a season where he made more than 10 appearances was with the Yankees in 2019.