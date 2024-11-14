Yankees Urged to Cut Ties With Potential $600 Million Superstar

The New York Yankees face a decision on outfielder Juan Soto’s future as the star hits MLB free agency, but not everyone is convinced the team should break the bank. CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson projects Soto will sign a massive 12-year, $600 million contract.

This would be a sizable raise from the $31 million salary Soto earned for 2024. The lack of an MLB salary cap allows superstars like Soto to have massive earning potential like we see with international soccer players.

MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince believes the Yankees might be more prudent to use Soto’s money to sign multiple stars. For example, the analyst pitched the idea of adding Houston Astros versatile infielder Alex Bregman, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames and Arizona Diamondbacks three-time Gold Glove winner Christian Walker instead of Soto.

“Having Giancarlo Stanton at DH limits the Yankees’ options with Judge,” Castrovince wrote in a November 13, 2024, story titled, “Here are 7 Hot Takes for a sizzling offseason.” “And if they’re not going deep, deep, deep into luxury tax territory, then re-signing Soto reduces their flexibility and their ability to get more athletic elsewhere.

“Just spitballing here, but what if, instead of Judge in center and Soto in right, you could have Judge in right, Jazz Chisholm Jr. in center, Alex Bregman at third base, Willy Adames at second base and Christian Walker at first base?” Castrovince added.

“According to MLB Trade Rumors’ projections, you could sign Bregman, Adames and Walker for a long-term total of about $400 million, versus the $600 million it might take to keep Soto. And you would have a team that is deeper and more defensively dependable, albeit without a Gehrig to Judge’s Ruth.”

The Yankees & Mets Are the Favorites to Sign Juan Soto: Insider

Yankees fans may not like this idea given Soto is beloved. Yet, New York’s roster showed some obvious deficiencies as the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the team in the World Series.

Simply running the same team back as constructed is unlikely to lead to the desired World Series result. The reason Soto’s next contract could eclipse $600 million is because the number of suitors for the star is expected to create a bidding war.

The Yankees are likely heading into a bidding war with some of the team’s rivals like the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees and Mets are the favorites to land Soto, meaning the star may be staying in the same house and avoid moving.

“The two favorites in the Soto derby, the Mets and Yankees, also have meetings scheduled, according to sources,” the MLB insider detailed in a November 12, article titled, “Jeff Passan’s 2024-25 MLB offseason preview, intel, updates.” “(Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed theirs.) The Mets’ pursuit has gotten a hand from shortstop Francisco Lindor, who would love another star in Queens and has taken a role in recruiting Soto, while the Yankees can point to Soto’s excellence in the Bronx this season as a precursor for more.”

Yankees Star Juan Soto Is Expected to Land a Massive New $600 Million Contract

As for Soto’s next contract, fans can expect the four-time All-Star to land the richest deal in MLB history. The question remains whether this deal will come from the Yankees or another willing suitor.

“If the money level was not clear at the beginning of the winter, it is now: Because of his age, Soto is going to warrant perhaps the longest contract in baseball history — Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 14-year, $340 million deal holds the record — and an expected guarantee in excess of $600 million,” Passan added.