Yankees Expected to Replace Struggling $70 Million Bat Amid MLB Rumors: Insider

The New York Yankees are looking for a major upgrade in production at one key position amid ongoing MLB rumors in free agency. New York is being linked to several free agent third baseman putting into question the future of former All-Star Ryan McMahon.

New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees are looking for more production in the infield amid McMahon’s struggles. Phillies third baseman Alec Brohm is being floated as a potential replacement for McMahon.

“The Yankees are showing interest in free agent third baseman Alec Bohm, and the feeling is believed to be mutual,” Heyman wrote in a November 11, story titled, “Yankees interested in Alec Bohm to fix major issue after season of turmoil.”

“It’s still too early to know how active, if at all, the Yankees will be in the two-plus weeks before the expected Dec. 1 lockout. But if they are, this looks like a potential match,” Heyman added.

“The Yankees have prioritized improving the infield after third baseman Ryan McMahon struggled so badly last season and also prefer a right-handed bat, so Bohm fits nicely.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Yankees rumors.

Yankees Rumors: New York Faces Decision on Ryan McMahon’s Future Amid $70 Million Contract

The challenge is what the Yankees will do with McMahon if the team does land another bat at third base. McMahon is heading into the final season of a six-year, $70 million contract.

This comes with a $16 million salary for 2027, an expensive number for a part-time player. New York could also look to play McMahon at another infield position, but his lack of hitting is still an issue no matter where the Yankees slot the veteran.

McMahon hit just .213 with 106 strikeouts in 124 appearances in 2026.

Yankees News: New York Is Avoiding Major Moves in MLB Free Agency Amid Lockout Questions

Overall, the Yankees appear to be in a bit of a holding pattern with an MLB lockout looming. Before signing players to massive deals, the Yankees brass want to understand what the rules will be under the next agreement, per Heyman.

“However, word is his (Yankees general manager Brian Cashman) bosses aren’t ready to move on anything major before they have a better understanding of what the rules will look like,” Heyman detailed in a November 11, article titled, “Where Yankees stand as MLB lockout uncertainty causes ‘mixed bag’ free agency approach.”

“Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is a big proponent of the salary cap that owners seek. The clubs’ latest proposal suggests a $258.2 million cap, and the Yankees are one of eight teams that were above that number this season, and in fact about $60 million above it,” Heyman continued.

“A few agents suggested they fear many teams will sit out the market until there’s more clarity, and one even told The Post about the market, ‘It’s ugly.’”

The Yankees and other teams have just a few weeks to make potential moves. An MLB lockout would start on December 2, if no new agreement is reached.

Time will tell if the Yankees will make any free-agent moves before December 2.