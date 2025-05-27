Yankees ‘Aggressively’ Pushing to Strike MLB Trade for One Position: Insider

The New York Yankees have had a solid start to the MLB season, but the club does not appear to be done making moves. New York is looking to upgrade one position in particular, at least according to the latest MLB trade rumors.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Yankees are “aggressively” trying to upgrade their hitting and are looking to land another third baseman.

“The Yankees are aggressively searching for a right-handed bat, preferably a third baseman, while also looking for another starter,” Nightengale wrote in a May 25, 2025, story titled, “MLB’s best comeback story? Jacob deGrom looks like the Cy Young winner he was.”

Oswaldo Cabrera is primarily playing third base for the Yankees. Cabrera is hitting .243 with 11 RBI and just one home run through his first 34 games this season.



The Yankees have until the MLB trade deadline on July 31 to strike a potential deal.

MLB Rumors: The Yankees Pushing to Trade for New Third Baseman

The obvious question for Yankees fans is who the team could pursue to add infield depth. Nick Deeds of MLBTradeRumors.com offered a few potential solutions for New York to explore.

“Right-handed bats who can play the infield seem likely to be relatively few and far between on this offseason’s market, however,” Deeds detailed in a May 25, article titled, “Yankees Reportedly Interested In Right-Handed Bat, Rotation Help.” “Perhaps Otto Lopez of the Marlins, Lenyn Sosa of the White Sox, or Amed Rosario of the Nationals could make some sense, but there aren’t a lot of obvious fits on clear sellers at the moment, especially if the Orioles aren’t interested in trading controllable pieces within the division.

“Plenty of teams could still plausibly fall out of contention before the trade deadline, but with two months to go until then the Yankees will need to wait a lot longer if they’re going to find an upgrade with a club like the Cardinals or Rangers that’s currently on the bubble of contention.”

The Yankees Are Doing Just Fine Despite Losing Juan Soto to the Mets

The Yankees are far from a perfect team but are still one of the top World Series contenders, even without making a major trade. At 33-20, New York tops The Athletic’s power rankings released on May 27.

“Yes, yes, it’s almost cliché at this point to turn a Power Ranking into a contrarian hot take, but it must be said: The real MVP of the Yankees is actually Aaron Judge,” The Athletic’s Tim Britton detailed. “You probably haven’t noticed Judge’s excellent under-the-radar stats, like his batting average near .400 and his league-leading total of home runs.

“He has nearly 50 percent more wins above replacement (according to FanGraphs) than the next closest guy in the league, let alone on his team.”

New York garnered plenty of attention for missing out on re-signing Juan Soto this offseason. Yet, the Yankees are doing just fine despite losing Soto to their crosstown rival.

It does not hurt that Soto has underwhelmed during his brief tenure with the New York Mets. Aaron Judge’s play is also helping ease Yankees fans’ pain with the star hitting a blistering .398.