MLB Sends Out 13-Word Post For New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

The Yankees lost by a score of 1-0 (but still won two out of three games).

On Friday, they will visit the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

MLB Sends Out 13-Word Post For Aaron Judge

The Yankees will play another series without Aaron Judge (who has been out since May 31).

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Cleared for light exercises, including outdoor running and upper-body resistance training, after undergoing imaging Aug. 4. Performed on-field running Aug. 5. Rib is not completely healed but this is a first step toward baseball activities; Judge has not swung a bat since May 31.”

On Thursday, the MLB made a post remembering Judge’s first career home run.

They wrote (via Instagram): “Aaron Judge clobbered his first of many MLB homers 10 years ago today! 😳”

There were over 32,000 likes on the post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@realalejandromiguel: “Cliche. How has it been a decade. 🫥”

@flipfromharlem: “A decade and the organization can’t give my captain a championship. I don’t want him to be another Don Mattingly😩😩”

@jp.nicks: “Can he come back we miss him in the lineup 😩”

@aaronmanuelariza: “As a Yankees fan, I’m hoping he can at least win one”

@bonesinpics: “This is crazy when you think about it, literally the day after A-Rod retires, Judge goes yard for the first time. Passing of the torch.”

@sensei__ryan: “All because Alex Rodriguez retired. Now lets get judge a ring. I’d hate it for him if his only memories of a world series were 2024. He’s gotta get a ring at some point”

Looking At Judge

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Fresno State.

He has spent all 11 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

Before getting hurt, the three-time MVP had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.