Proposed MLB Trade Has Yankees Land Projected $317 Million Star for Haul

The New York Yankees have mostly been linked to smaller trades in ongoing MLB rumors ahead of the deadline. There is still time for the Yankees to land a big fish ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Monday, August 3.

Could the Yankees make a late push to strike a trade for Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal? The team’s chances could depend on the Yankees’ willingness to trade top prospect George Lombard Jr.

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch noted that a Yankees trade package for Skubal would likely include some combination of Carlos Lagrange, Will Warren, prospect Dax Kilby, Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones.

Detroit would be pushing to change the Yankees’ stance on Lombard.

“You’re going to hear buzz about the Yankees reaching out for Skubal, but I’m not convinced they have the chips to make that happen – and especially not if the front office is set against trading top prospect George Lombard Jr., as I’ve been told,” Hoch detailed in a July 29, 2026, story titled, “Who has the package to tempt Tigers for Skubal?”

“Hypothetically, their best potential packages would include hard-throwing right-hander Carlos Lagrange (though he’s dealing with an injury right now) and a Major League-ready starting pitcher in Will Warren, plus infield prospect Dax Kilby. Jasson Domínguez or Spencer Jones could also be featured. I expect the Yankees to seek catching, bullpen help and a right-handed outfield bat at the Deadline.”

Let’s explore the latest Yankees rumors ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Yankees Rumors: The Tigers Are Expected to Trade Tarik Skubal But New York Is Not a Favorite

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Skubal is likely to be traded in the coming days. The question is what team will be able to pry Skubal out of Detroit.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams who have been heavily linked to Skubal.

“One of the biggest deadline trades this century is days away from happening,” Passan wrote in a July 30, story titled, “2026 MLB trade deadline preview: Passan’s intel on every team.” “The Tarik Skubal sweepstakes has arrived — not officially from the Detroit Tigers, but telegraphed through the preparations of the interested teams with means to get him by the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Monday

“… This will come to a head quickly. Multiple executives believe, just to ensure potential medical hiccups don’t scuttle a deal with limited time to pivot, that Skubal will be moved, at latest, Monday morning,” Passan added.

“The hours between now and then will be frenzied, teams trying to position themselves to win without overpaying too dearly. It’s all great theater, and it’s just a part of a trade deadline that goes well beyond a blockbuster deal.”

MLB Rumors: Tarik Skubal’s Projected Market Value Is a $317 Million Contract

Skubal is currently on a one-year, $32 million contract but is headed for a lucrative payday. This is part of the reason why the time appears to be now for the Tigers to trade Skubal.

Spotrac projects Skubal’s market value is an eight-year, $317 million contract. Time will tell if the Yankees will be a late entry in the Skubal sweetpstakes.