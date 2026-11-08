Yankees Urged to Move On From 36-Year-Old Lefty Amid Bullpen Rumors

The New York Yankees enter the offseason facing several important decisions as they attempt to strengthen their roster for the 2027 campaign. After another disappointing postseason exit, the organization must evaluate its pitching depth and determine which players can help address its biggest weaknesses.

Tim Hill is among the pitchers whose futures remain uncertain after spending the past two seasons in the Bronx.

The Yankees also have decisions to make involving David Bednar, Paul Blackburn, Ryan Yarbrough, and other members of their recent relief corps.

New York has already taken an initial step by extending a $23.15 million qualifying offer to Bednar. Meanwhile, the front office is examining potential reunions and external additions as it looks to build a more dependable pitching staff.

Yankees Should Move On From Tim Hill Despite Reunion Interest

New York Daily News reporter Gary Phillips shared that the Yankees have some interest in bringing back Tim Hill despite his disappointing 2026 season.

Sources also told Phillips that the organization has strong interest in re-signing Paul Blackburn and has checked in on Ryan Yarbrough.

Hill’s previous success in New York helps explain the reported interest.

After joining the Yankees in June 2024 following his release by the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander changed his approach by relying more heavily on his sinker.

The adjustment helped him become an effective bullpen option, and he recorded a 2.68 ERA across his first 111 innings with New York through the end of 2025.

His performance declined this past season considerably. Hill finished with a 4.60 ERA over 67 appearances and struggled particularly against right-handed hitters, who posted a .909 OPS against him.

Although he continued to produce better results against left-handed batters, his overall effectiveness became less consistent.

The regression affected his bullpen role. The Yankees left Hill off the postseason roster, giving opportunities to Brent Headrick and Ryan Yarbrough instead.

His struggles against right-handed opponents increasingly limited the situations in which he could be used.

The Yankees have reasons to appreciate Hill’s contributions since arriving in 2024.

However, his recent performance raises questions about whether another contract would improve their bullpen.

New York needs dependable relief options who can handle different matchups, rather than relying on a pitcher whose effectiveness has become increasingly limited.

While the Yankees evaluate their returning relievers, their broader offseason strategy could also involve using organizational depth to acquire established talent.

Yankees Could Use Pitching Depth to Strengthen Roster Through Trades

New York has several starting pitchers and prospects who could provide trade flexibility this winter.

Will Warren and Ryan Weathers are among the major-league arms who could attract interest from teams seeking rotation help.

Warren offers durability and additional years of team control, having made at least 29 starts in each of his first two full seasons.

Weathers, meanwhile, has upside but comes with a more complicated injury history.

The Yankees must weigh the value of keeping that depth against the opportunity to address other roster needs.

Their minor-league options also include Elmer Rodríguez and Carlos Lagrange.

Rodríguez finished his minor-league season with an 8-4 record and a 2.45 ERA across 106.1 innings before struggling in six major-league starts.

Lagrange offers significant potential with a fastball that can reach triple digits, although a shoulder injury delayed his arrival.

The Yankees could consider using some of that pitching depth to pursue improvements elsewhere on the roster.

Their needs extend beyond the bullpen, making the trade market another way to strengthen the team.

For now, New York’s decisions on Hill and its other free-agent relievers remain unresolved. The organization must balance familiar options with the need for more dependable arms as it builds its 2027 pitching staff.