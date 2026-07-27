Proposed MLB Trade Has Yankees Cut Ties With Touted Bat for $16 Million Vet

The latest MLB rumors indicate that the New York Yankees could go in a number of directions ahead of the trade deadline. New York has been floated as a destination for pitchers, catchers and even for veteran outfielders with Aaron Judge still sidelined with a rib injury.

One of the most likely scenarios is the Yankees pushing hard for an upgrade over Austin Wells at catcher. It remains to be seen whether Wells’ recent play will be enough to prevent New York from making a move.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner and Jim Bowden put together a list of several potential Yankees trade pitches. One MLB trade proposal has the Yankees land Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe and pitcher Camilo Doval would head to the Twins as part of the deal.

Let’s dive into how the Yankees-Twins trade pitch works for both teams.

Yankees Rumors: New York Continues to be Linked to Twins Catcher Ryan Jeffers

For the Yankees, it makes a lot of sense as Jeffers has proven to be a viable hitter. Jeffers is hitting a career-high .293 with 46 hits, nine home runs and 35 RBI in 46 appearances in 2026.

“Jeffers is the most logical catching target for the Yankees because of his relationship with Tanner Swanson, the club’s director of catching,” Kirschner wrote in the July 27, 2026, story titled, “Yankees trade scenarios: Bowden weighs proposals for Mason Miller, CJ Abrams and more.” “Swanson was a key figure in the Minnesota Twins’ decision to draft Jeffers in 2018. Jeffers will be a free agent after this season, so this move would also give the Yankees a stretch run to determine if he could also be a longer-term fit.

“In return, the Twins would get two change-of-scenery candidates in Volpe and Doval. It appears Volpe’s time with the Yankees might be running out, with the imminent promotion of Lombard, and Doval has been reduced to a low-leverage role in the bullpen.”

Could the Yankees Cut Ties With Anthony Volpe at the MLB Trade Deadline?

Jeffers is on a team-friendly one-year, $6.7 million contract. The catcher has earned $16.8 million over his MLB career, and Jeffers is likely headed for a bigger payday in the offseason.

The trade pitch has the Yankees cutting ties with Volpe. Back in 2023, Volpe was ranked as the No. 5 overall MLB prospect.

Volpe is hitting a career-high .250 with 38 hits and 16 RBI in 50 appearances this season.

Yankees Rumors: Will the Yankees Take a Big Swing on a Deal at MLB Trade Deadline?

Despite parting ways with Volpe, the addition of Jeffers is hard to argue with for the Yankees. Bowden makes the case for the trade pitch working for both teams.

“The Yankees need more offense, especially from the right side of the plate, and Jeffers would be a perfect fit for them,” Bowden explained. “… Volpe, 25, needs a change of scenery, and with more than two years of remaining club control, it’s a risk worth taking for the Twins, especially considering Jeffers is an impending free agent.

“From the Yankees’ standpoint, Lombard is ready for a promotion to replace Volpe, and they would still have José Caballero as an option at shortstop,” Bowden added.

“.. Bottom line: I think this trade, conceptually, works for both sides.”