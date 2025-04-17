Gold Glove, World Series-Winning Infielder Named Potential Yankees Trade Target

It will be surprising if the New York Yankees don’t add at least one starting pitcher before the MLB trade deadline this summer. Injuries have decimated the Yankees starting rotation but three weeks into the regular season, New York still sits in first place of the AL East.

But the Yankees could also bolster their infield with a trade deadline addition.

On Tuesday, SI on Yankees’ Dylan Sanders proposed four potential infield targets for the Yankees before the trade deadline. One of them was 2023 Gold Glove award winner and Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubón.

To Sanders’ point, Dubón is slashing .160/.250/.240 with two extra-base hits and one RBI in 11 games this season. For his career, the utility infielder owns a .259 batting average with a .671 OPS.

In 2023, Dubón won American League Gold Glove award for utility player.

Could Yankees Acquire Astros Infielder Mauricio Dubón?

The starting rotation will take priority. But if the Yankees also acquire a position player before the MLB trade deadline, New York would be best served landing a second or third baseman.

Preferably, that second or third baseman will offer an offensive upgrade over Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Oswaldo Cabrera.

Dubón isn’t that at the moment, but the Yankees could buy-low on the utility infielder if the organization believes Dubón is due to rebound.

Last season, he posted a .269 batting average with a .657 OPS. Although Dubón had just four home runs, he did notch 25 doubles in 402 at-bats.

In 2023, Dubón registered a .720 OPS, which is his best mark in the category during a season in which he recorded more than 200 plate appearances.

What the Yankees Have Received Offensively at 2B, 3B This Season

Dubón hasn’t displayed a lot of power in his career. But if he can return his batting average and OPS to his career norms, Dubón would be serviceable offensively.

Chisholm is off to a terrific start from a power perspective for the Yankees. In just 68 at-bats, he already has six homers this season.

But the homers account for half of Chisholm’s hits to begin the year. He’s batting .176 and owns a .743 OPS even though he’s only one home run shy of Aaron Judge.

At third base, Cabrera is slashing .278/.333/.278. That makes his early season batting average higher than what Dubón typically hits. But Cabrera has a slugging percentage lower than his on-base percentage. Cabrera’s OPS is barely above .600.

Dubón isn’t guaranteed to offer an offensive upgrade for the Yankees. For that reason, if New York adds an infielder, then the team might pursue other options.

But Dubón would be a defensive upgrade, and if the Yankees see him as a candidate to have a much strong final five months than April, then he’s an intriguing potential buy-low option.