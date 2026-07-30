Yankees Eyed as Top Team to Land $26 Million 3-Time All-Star Bat in MLB Trade

The clock is ticking on the New York Yankees and other contenders looking to bolster their rosters ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Rumors are heating up linking the Yankees to a variety of catchers, veteran pitchers and outfielders with the deadline fast approaching on August 3.

A new name is emerging in MLB rumors as the Yankees look for an upgrade from Austin Wells at catcher. The Yankees appear to be kicking the tires on a potential trade for Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan named the Yankees’ best trade fit as Rutschman.

“Winning the deadline guarantees nothing,” Passan wrote in a July 30, 2026, story titled, “2026 MLB trade deadline preview: Passan’s intel on every team.” “What it unquestionably does is show who is really committed to winning the season. And though there are certainly other considerations (system health, likelihood of going deep in October) teams like the Yankees, by the nature of their mandate, should add every year to illustrate that commitment.

“If that means moving a starter, so be it. If that means including talented shortstop Dax Kilby, that can’t hold up New York. Drawing a line at George Lombard Jr. is reasonable. Other teams might skip lines altogether, though, and that will be the true test of how far the Yankees are willing to go to get better now.”

Here’s a look at the latest Yankees rumors.

Yankees Rumors: New York Is Being Linked to Orioles Catcher Adley Rutschman in Trade Talks

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Rutschman is on a reasonable one-year, $7.2 million contract with the Orioles but is headed for arbitration this offseason. The veteran catcher has earned $26 million over his six MLB seasons.

Rutschman would come with an accomplished resume as a 3-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger. The catcher is hitting .251 with eight home runs and 47 RBI in 67 appearances during his All-Star campaign this season.

Yankees News: New York Is Making Calls on Veteran Catchers, Including Ryan Jeffers

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The Yankees are showing an interest in Rutschman and Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers ahead of the trade deadline, per New York Post’s Jon Heyman. It remains to be seen if the Yankees will have success in landing one of the veteran catchers.

“Yankees are among many teams to check on 3-time All-Star/switch-hitting catcher Adley Rutschman,” Heyman detailed in a July 29, message on X.

“NYY is casting a wide net for catching need. Ryan Jeffers, pending free agent, seemed logical but Twins suggest they’re a buyer now. Tyler Stephenson, others are on NYY list.”

Yankees Trade Rumors: The Team Is Considering Deals for a Catcher, Veteran Pitchers & Another Bat Amid Aaron Judge’s Injury

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New York is also looking for bullpen help via trade. Additionally, the Yankees may also be in the market for another outfield bat with Aaron Judge sidelined with a rib injury.

“The Yankees are looking for catching help, a bullpen arm and perhaps another bat as they navigate around a number of injuries to their stars,” ESPN’s Jesse Rogers detailed.

With all the MLB rumors, it will be worth watching how aggressive the Yankees will be in making a deal at the deadline.