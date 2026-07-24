Yankees Eyed in ‘Perfect’ MLB Trade for 332-Game 2-Time All-Star as Rumors intensify

The New York Yankees continue to look to improve the team’s roster ahead of the MLB trade deadline. One name is being consistently floated as a possible solution to improve the club at catcher.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden outlined the “perfect” trade target for each MLB contender ahead of the deadline. Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman tops the list for the Yankees.

“The Yankees sorely miss their superstar Aaron Judge and desperately need another power bat,” Bowden wrote in a July 24, 2026, story titled, “Finding the perfect trade target for every contending MLB team.” “In addition, they are getting practically no offense from the catcher position.

“Goodman could share the catching duties with Austin Wells and DH when Wells is behind the plate. Goodman has been an All-Star each of the last two seasons and is on track for his first 40-home run season.”

Let’s explore the latest Yankees news and rumors.

Yankees’ Trade Target Hunter Goodman Is Coming Off Back-to-Back All-Star Appearances

Goodman continues to have a bargain salary, especially considering the star’s production. The catcher is on a one-year, $810,000 contract with the Rockies.

Goodman has appeared in 332 games over his four MLB seasons. The veteran is hitting .258 with 31 home runs, 57 RBI and 92 hits in his first 95 appearances this season.

Can the Yankees do enough to pry Goodman out of Colorado? Time will tell.

Yankees Rumors: New York Is in Market for an Upgrade at Catcher in Potential Trade

The challenge for the Yankees is that Goodman could command “a haul” in a trade, per ESPN’s Jorge Castillo. New York likely needs to be prepared to pay a premium in order to land Goodman.

“The most intriguing case is catcher Hunter Goodman,” Castillo detailed in a July 23, story titled, “2026 MLB trade deadline tracker: Rumors, news, analysis.” “A two-time All-Star with tons of power and a high strikeout rate, Goodman could fetch the Rockies a haul since he has three years of club control after this season, there’s a dearth of available right-handed hitters on the market, and a few contenders could use an upgrade at catcher.

“Teams, including the New York Yankees, have inquired. The Rockies could decide to keep Goodman for their rebuild, but his value might not climb any higher.”

Yankees News: New York Considers Trade for Outfielder Amid Aaron Judge’s Concerning Injury

In addition to potentially moving on from Austin Wells at catcher, New York may be looking for another outfield bat. Aaron Judge’s injury continues to be a point of concern prompting speculation that the Yankees are also in the market for an outfielder ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

“New York’s wish list includes a catcher, a leverage reliever or two, and a right-handed-hitting outfielder,” Castillo noted. “Catcher and reliever take precedent over an outfielder, but with uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge’s status, the Yankees could opt for some insurance.

“Adding a catcher midseason is never ideal, but the Yankees’ production from the position has been the worst in the majors.”

This is not exactly a great sign for Judge’s eventual return.