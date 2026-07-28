Proposed MLB Trade Has Yankees Land ‘Game-Changing’ $7 Million All-Star for Haul

The New York Yankees could look to bolster their bullpen ahead of the MLB trade deadline. New York has also been linked to catchers and outfielders in the latest MLB trade rumors.

One player who is coveted by multiple teams ahead of the deadline is San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller. To acquire the star pitcher, the Yankees would need to give up a haul.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner offered a trade proposal that has the Yankees land Miller. New York sends San Diego a package of four players: pitcher Will Warren, outfielder Jasson Domínguez, shortstop Dax Kilby and pitcher Ben Hess.

Let’s dive into the latest Yankees trade rumors.

MLB Trade Rumors: Padres Closer Mason Miller Is a Coveted Player Ahead of the Deadline

Why would the Yankees be willing to give up so much for one player? Miller is one of the best closers in baseball who Kirschner describes as an “elite game-changing” pitcher.

“Miller is one of MLB’s elite game-changing players,” Kirschner wrote in a July 27, 2026, story titled, “Yankees trade scenarios: Bowden weighs proposals for Mason Miller, CJ Abrams and more.” “When on the mound, he’s as close as a pitcher can get to being an automatic three outs.

“Miller is under contract through 2029, and there’s no guarantee San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will trade him at the deadline. He might have to be blown away by a package to consider moving Miller,” Kirschner continued.

“In this proposal, the Padres would receive two major leaguers, Warren and Domínguez, and two prospects. Warren has the potential to be a mid-rotation starter, while Domínguez has not yet lived up to his prospect hype.”

Yankees Rumors: Star Pitcher Mason Miller Is on a Team-Friendly Contract With Padres

Miller is in the midst of his second All-Star campaign. The pitcher has already posted 27 saves and 80 strikeouts in 42 appearances in 2026.

Miller is on a team-friendly one-year, $4 million contract. Yet, the Padres have control over Miller’s future for the next three seasons as well thanks to arbitration.

The closer has earned $7.9 million over his MLB career.

Yankees Trade Rumors: Can New York Strike Trade for Padres All-Star Mason Miller?

Yes, the Yankees are giving up four players in the MLB trade pitch but none have the value of Miller. Domínguez has struggled to live up to the lofty expectations of being a touted prospect but perhaps a change of scenery could help the outfielder’s play.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden believes the Padres would reject this Yankees’ trade proposal. New York may need to include coveted prospect George Lombard Jr.

“I believe the Padres would reject this trade offer even though it’s a solid proposal with four quality players in the return,” Bowden responded to the Yankees-Padres trade pitch.

“Warren could go right into the Padres’ rotation and Hess could be a fifth starter in a couple of years, while Domínguez and Kilby have potential of being, at a minimum, quality everyday players,” Bowden continued.

“Kilby has perhaps the highest upside of this foursome. His inclusion in the deal makes it a strong, compelling offer worthy of serious consideration by San Diego. However, if I’m the Padres, I would counter by asking for shortstop George Lombard Jr. and right-hander Carlos Lagrange (pending medical reports).”