‘Realistic’ Proposed Trade Has Yankees Cut Ties With Multiple Bats for 2-Time All-Star

The New York Yankees are looking to survive without star slugger Aaron Judge, and so far there are positive signs in Gotham City. If the Yankees wish to bolster their chances at contention, the club has until the MLB trade deadline on August 3, 2026.

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller floated several “somewhat realistic” MLB trade proposals. One intriguing blockbuster proposed trade has the Yankees landing a new star, but it comes with a price.

The Yankees add 2-time All-Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz by sending a haul to the Cincinnati Reds. New York sends George Lombard Jr., touted pitcher Carlos Lagrange, outfielder Spencer Jones and pitcher Chase Hampton to Cincinnati in the proposed deal.

Let’s explore this potential MLB trade pitch for the Yankees and Reds.

Yankees Trade Pitch Sends Haul to Reds for Star Elly De La Cruz

Cruz is coming off back-to-back All-Star appearances and is on pace to have his best season yet. The star is hitting .280, 12 home runs, 65 hits and 37 RBI in 58 appearances in 2026.

“Admittedly, this one is highly unlikely,” Miller wrote in a June 9, story titled, “Hypothetical (But Somewhat Realistic) MLB Trades that Would Break the Internet.” “But the Yankees could make it worth Cincinnati’s while if the deadline rolls around and they can’t stomach the idea of going into the postseason with Anthony Volpe and Ryan McMahon as the primary plan for the left half of the infield.

“… De La Cruz is a two-time All-Star and one of the most exciting players in the game today. And to get three-plus years of his services, the Yankees would need to give up every bit as much as the Padres sent the Nationals for Soto four years ago,” Miller added.

“Lombard is a top 25 prospect who could take De La Cruz’s spot at shortstop for the next 6-7 years. Lagrange is a top 75 prospect who could easily be in the Reds rotation at the beginning of next season.”

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Historic Contract Offer

Cruz is on a bargain one-year, $800,000 deal but is headed towards a massive contract sooner rather than later. The Reds face a bit of a dilemma with one of MLB’s biggest stars.

Cincinnati already made Cruz a historic offer which was rebuffed, prompting questions about his future.

“We engaged in Spring Training of 2025 and presented an offer,” Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall told MLB.com in January. “The offer would have been the largest contract in Reds history. We didn’t have any further conversations regarding the offer.”

Yankees News: Aaron Judge’s Expected To Be Reevaluated in 4 to 6 Weeks

Prior to being sidelined, Judge attempted to play through a rib injury before finally being shut down. The star is expected to be reevaluated in four to six weeks.

“I’m very disappointed,” Judge said regarding his injury, per MLB.com. “That’s why we went through every measure we could, to get every expert to take a look and see what was going on in there. It’s definitely not what you want to hear, a fracture or anything like that.”