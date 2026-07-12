Yankees Rumors Intensify on MLB Trade for $6 Million 553-Game Bat as Vet Struggles

The New York Yankees are increasing their efforts to improve the club’s roster ahead of the MLB trade deadline on August 3. One area the Yankees appear keen on improving is catcher.

Austin Wells is hitting just .151 with 61 strikeouts through his first 65 appearances this season and is not exactly striking fear in the Yankees’ opponents when he is at the plate. Amid ongoing MLB trade rumors, Star Tribune’s LaVelle Neal reported that the Yankees were on hand to scout Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers on July 10.

“Ryan Jeffers is activated and – what a surprise – a Yankees scout appears at the park tonight,” Neal detailed in a July 10, message on X.

Jeffers would give the Yankees far more of a threat at the plate. There appears to be at least some smoke to the Yankees rumors linking the team to Jeffers.

Let’s explore the latest Yankees rumors and news.

Yankees Rumors: MLB Trade Chatter Intensifying on Twins Catcher Ryan Jeffers

Jeffers is hitting .294 with seven home runs and 26 RBI in 38 games in 2026. The veteran catcher has appeared in 553 games over his career.

“It’s no secret that the Yankees need help at catcher leading up to the deadline,” CBS Sports’ Dayn Perry wrote in a July 11, story titled, “MLB rumors: Yankees, Rays scouting catcher; Pirates, White Sox complete trade that impacts draft.”

“While teams are generally loath to make a midstream change at that crucial position, the Yankees are pretty desperate. This season, Yankee catchers — meaning, mostly, (Austin) Wells — have combined to “hit” just .175/.252/.272. That’s a massive production deficit, even by the standards of the premium position,” Perry added.

“On that front, the Yankees had a scout at Friday night’s Angels-Twins game to have a look at Minnesota catcher Ryan Jeffers, LaVelle E. Neal III reports. Jeffers went 1 for 4 with a double in his return from a hamate bone injury that had sidelined him since May 18. On the season, the 29-year-old Jeffers has a line of .294/.408/.540 with seven home runs in 38 games and more walks than strikeouts.”

Yankees GM Brian Cashman on MLB Trade Deadline: ‘We’re Open-Minded on Potential Deals’

If the Yankees are able to persuade the Twins into making a trade for Jeffers, the club would face an eventual decision on his future. Jeffers is on a one-year, $6.7 million contract and will be a free agent following the season.

For now, the Yankees are simply trying to survive until Aaron Judge is able to return for the team’s stretch run. Judge has been sidelined with a rib injury.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman described the team as being “open-minded” on potential deals ahead of the trade deadline. Cashman stopped short of indicating what the Yankees will be targeting in a possible trade.

“I think we’re open-minded at the deadline to try to improve ourselves,” Cashman noted on July 9, per The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. “Period. End of story. We’ll evaluate what’s available and try to push in on anything that makes sense that we can acquire that will make us better, whether it’s pitching or offense. So it doesn’t change anything.”