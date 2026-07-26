Yankees Eyed as a Top Team in MLB Trade for Coveted $12 Million All-Star Bat

The clock is ticking on the New York Yankees to make a significant move before the MLB trade deadline on August 3, 2026. Could the Yankees get aggressive and land another star?

Questions surround the Yankees’ approach ahead of the MLB trade deadline, especially amid Aaron Judge’s lengthy absence. One name to watch at the deadline is San Francisco Giants versatile infielder Luis Arraez, who has no shortage of suitors.

MLB.com’s Mike Petriello has the Yankees as a top-five fit in a potential trade for Arraez.

“Given how much the offense has collapsed since Aaron Judge went down, and because this team really does strike out too much, this is a fit that’s going to come up a lot, we think,” Petriello wrote in a July 24, story titled, “Who should trade for Arraez? Here are 6 top options.” “The problem is that this really is an imperfect roster fit.

“Incumbent second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has had a down year, by his standards, but he’s hardly atop the list of Yankee problems. With Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt at first, and the potential that Judge and/or Giancarlo Stanton end up taking designated hitter time, it’s not clear how this would even work – as much as Yankee fans might like it to.”

Potential Yankees Trade Target Luis Arraez Is Headed for a Lucrative New Contract

Arraez comes with an impressive resume as a 4-time All-Star, 2-time Silver Slugger and 3-time batting title champ. The Giants star is in the midst of his latest All-Star campaign.

Arraez is hitting .326 with 127 hits and 38 RBI in 98 appearances this season. The star is on a team-friendly one-year, $12 million contract, but Arraez is set to land a lucrative deal in 2027.

Yankees Rumors: New York’s Wish List at MLB Trade Deadline Revealed

It remains to be seen just how aggressive the Yankees will be at the deadline. With so many teams interested in Arraez, the veteran will likely command a premium via trade.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo reported that the Yankees are looking for help at catcher, the team’s bullpen and potentially another outfield bat with Judge sidelined.

“New York’s wish list includes a catcher, a leverage reliever or two, and a right-handed-hitting outfielder,” Castillo wrote in a July 24, article titled, “2026 MLB trade deadline tracker: Rumors, news, analysis.” “Catcher and reliever take precedent over an outfielder, but with uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge’s status, the Yankees could opt for some insurance.

“Adding a catcher midseason is never ideal, but the Yankees’ production from the position has been the worst in the majors.”

Yankees GM Brian Cashman on MLB Trade Deadline: ‘We’re Open-Minded’

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has insisted that the team is open for business at the MLB trade deadline. Yet, a significant move may require New York to cut ties with a package of top prospects.

“I think we’re open-minded at the deadline to try to improve ourselves,” Cashman noted on July 9, per The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. “Period. End of story.

“We’ll evaluate what’s available and try to push in on anything that makes sense that we can acquire that will make us better, whether it’s pitching or offense. So it doesn’t change anything.”