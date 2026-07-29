Proposed MLB Trade Has Yankees Cut Ties With Touted Pitchers for $19 Million Vet

Time is running out for the New York Yankees to make a major move before the August 3rd MLB trade deadline. There are plenty of MLB rumors linking the Yankees to a variety of veteran players.

It remains to be seen whether the Yankees will prioritize an upgrade at catcher or potentially bullpen help. There is also chatter that New York is in the market for an another outfield bat as Aaron Judge remains sidelined.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner and Jim Bowden outlined several potential Yankees trade proposals that the team could consider. One proposed deal has the Yankees land San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon.

New York parts ways with a pair of former touted pitching prospects in Elmer Rodríguez and Bryce Cunningham who head to San Diego as part of the deal.

Let’s explore the latest Yankees rumors ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Yankees Rumors: MLB Trade Pitch Has Yankees Cut Ties With a Pair of Former Touted Prospects

Morejon does not solve all of the Yankees’ issues, but the move at least bolsters their bullpen. MLB.com ranks Rodriguez as the Yankees’ No. 3 ranked prospect with Cunningham coming in at No. 9 in 2026.

Despite the high ranking, Rodriguez has yet to solidify himself in limited MLB action.

“Rodríguez likely projects as a back-end starter in the majors, while Cunningham is a 23-year-old with a 4.63 ERA this season in High A,” Kirschner wrote in a July 27, 2026, story titled, “Yankees trade scenarios: Bowden weighs proposals for Mason Miller, CJ Abrams and more.” “Rodríguez has made four spot starts for the Yankees but hasn’t looked impressive because his command wasn’t crisp. That deviates from what he’s known for. If his command is on, he can have success in the big leagues.

“The addition of Morejón, an impending free agent, would give the Yankees a formidable back end of the bullpen with David Bednar closing games, Morejón as the eighth-inning reliever and Brent Headrick and Fernando Cruz deployable in fireman roles.”

MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Could Target Padres Pitcher Adrian Morejon

The Yankees would be giving up assets for a player who will be a free agent in the coming months. Morejon is on a one-year, $3.9 million contract.

The pitcher has earned $19.9 million over his nine MLB seasons.

Morejon has pitched 57 innings in 50 games notching 64 strikeouts for the Padres this season.

Yankees News: New York Expected to Prioritize Pitching at MLB Trade Deadline

Time will tell what moves the Yankees will actually pull off. ESPN’s Buster Olney expects pitching to be the Yankees’ main priority at the deadline.

“The injuries to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger leave the Yankees’ lineup looking like that of a spring training game, with a lot of players asked to assume more responsibility than expected,” Olney detailed in a July 29, article titled, “MLB trade deadline 2026: Teams desperate to make a move.”

“And yet the Yankees’ real priority as the deadline approaches seems to be a reliever, a power arm who can help them match up with the best hitters on the best teams in October. Mason Miller would be the perfect solution, and Adrian Morejon would be pretty good, too — but it’s not clear the San Diego Padres are actually open to trading one or both of them.”