Proposed Trade Has Yankees Cut Ties With 6-Foot-7 Bat for Projected $379 Million Star

The New York Yankees continue to be floated as a potential destination for one of the biggest MLB trade targets. It remains to be seen if the Yankees are willing to part with some of the team’s top prospects in order to land Detroit Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal.

At the center of the decision is touted 6-foot-7 outfielder Spencer Jones. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden ponders whether the Yankees would consider a trade package headlined by Jones and Ben Hess for Skubal.

“The Yankees are not going to trade top pitching prospects Carlos Lagrange or Elmer Rodríguez, nor are they going to talk about infielders George Lombard Jr. or Dax Kilby for a rental,” Bowden wrote in a June 1, 2026, story titled, “Who will trade for Tarik Skubal? Breaking down the Tigers’ 7 best options.”

“However, they might consider dealing right-hander Ben Hess and outfielder Spencer Jones to land Skubal, especially if they believe they can sign Skubal long-term. Can you imagine an October rotation of Skubal, Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler and Max Fried?”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Yankees rumors.

Potential Yankees Trade Target Tarik Skubal Is Projected to Land a $379 Million Contract

Skubal is on a one-year, $32 million contract, but the star pitcher is headed for a lucrative payday. Spotrac projects that Skubal’s market value is a nine-year, $379 million contract.

“Hess returned from the injured list on May 14 after being sidelined since April 18 due to forearm inflammation, so of course the medicals would be an important part of including him in a deal,” Bowden added. “Jones has tremendous power and speed but also might strike out 200 times per year.

“It would be tough to deal Jones with his upside but we are talking about Skubal and we’re talking about the Yankees striving to win their first World Series since 2009.”

The Yankees Sent OF Spencer Jones Back Down to the Minors in May

Jones is currently in the minors, but the outfielder continues to be a touted prospect as the former No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. The 6-foot-7 slugger has only played 10 MLB games this season hitting just .167.

In May, Yankees manager Aaron Boone labeled it a “really tough call” to send Jones back to the minors.

“I feel it was a good experience for Spencer,” Boone said on May 23, per New York Post. “Even though he didn’t get a lot of results, I felt he held his own pretty well. The last two days, he was having some good at-bats.”

The Tigers Are ‘Trending’ Towards Trading Star Pitcher Tarik Skubal

Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported that Skubal is “trending” towards being moved ahead of the MLB trade deadline on August 3. Time will tell if the Yankees will be aggressive in trying to land Skubal.

“It’s trending that way,” Rosenthal detailed in the May 30, MLB on Fox pregame show. “Talking with people around the game, that is their feeling. The outlook right now is rather bleak, and honestly, it’s difficult to imagine them making up a 14-game under .500 deficit, getting back to .500, and then contending even in a weak American League.

“So the question becomes, ‘Will Skubal be healthy enough?’ It’s what we don’t know.”