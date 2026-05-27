Yankees Linked to $116 Million All-Star Slugger in Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees could look to make a big splash ahead of the MLB trade deadline on August 3, 2026. There is a 3-time All-Star and former NLCS MVP who continues to be floated in MLB trade rumors.

Could the Yankees look to strike a blockbuster trade for Arizona Diamondbacks versatile slugger Ketel Marte? Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly makes the case for Marte as a potential target for the Yankees with Bronx Bombers making some changes to their roster.

“Between José Caballero and Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Yankees have some flexible chess pieces in the infield,” Kelly wrote in a May 26, story titled, “The Toughest 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Question For Every Team.” “That may come in handy when general manager Brian Cashman tries to upgrade the infield.

“Let’s say the Yankees were to acquire Marte to play second base. Chisholm—who is in his contract year—has shown the ability to play third base in the past. It might be hard for CJ Abrams and Anthony Volpe to co-exist, but if the Yankees acquired the former to play shortstop, Caballero would slide into more of a super-utility role, with the bulk of his time likely coming at third base.”

Let’s explore the latest Yankees rumors and news.

MLB Trade Rumors: Diamondbacks Star Ketel Marte in High Demand

If Arizona opts to trade Marte, there will be no shortage of suitors. Marte is coming off back-to-back All-Star campaigns.

The star is hitting .273, 56 hits, nine home runs and 32 RBI in 51 appearances so far this season. Marte is also under contract through 2031 as part of a six-year, $116.5 million contract.

The veteran has a player option in 2031 that would allow Marte to potentially become a free agent ahead of the season.

Yankees Rumors: Ketel Marte Would Have to Approve Any Trade to New York, Says Insider

For the better part of a year, Marte has been floated in MLB trade rumors, but the Diamondbacks have opted not to move the star thus far. Back in December, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the Yankees were one of five teams on Marte’s no-trade list.

This means that Marte would need to approve a trade to the Yankees in order for the deal to be completed.

“In addition to their quest for pitching, both starting and relief, the Diamondbacks will need to upgrade their infield if they trade Marte,” Rosenthal detailed in a December 15, 2025, story titled, “What I’m hearing about the Royals’ interest in Jarren Duran and more MLB notes.” “None of their internal options at second and third – Jordan Lawlar, Blaze Alexander and Tim Tawa – are established major leaguers.

“Marte has a five-team no-trade list – the Athletics, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Giants and Cardinals, according to people briefed on his contract. He will gain full no-trade protection as a player with 10 years of major-league service, five consecutive with the same team, on the 10th day of the 2026 season.”

The acquisition of Marte or another star likely hinges on the Yankees’ plans with Jazz Chisholm Jr. So far, the two parties have been unable to reach a long-term deal.