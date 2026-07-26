MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees, Angels Predicted to Make Deal on Promising Catcher

The New York Yankees will almost assuredly seek help at catcher before the MLB trade deadline, and one analyst believes they will find it in a Los Angeles Angels player with a local connection.

Reporter Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News broke down New York’s options to improve their hitting at catcher before the trade deadline, identifying Ryan Jeffers and Hunter Goodman as the biggest targets. But the Yankees could also look to some secondary targets that may be easier to acquire, including Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe.

Yankees Could Look to Long Island Native

Phillips predicted the Yankees could land O’Hoppe in a deal with the Angels, noting that he is among a group of three lesser targets if they fall short on Jeffers or Goodman.

“Other receivers who could make sense for the Bombers in a lesser role include the Angels’ Logan O’Hoppe, a Long Island native; ex-Yankee and current Ranger Kyle Higashioka; and the Astros’ Christian Vázquez,” Phillips wrote.

O’Hoppe is in the midst of an up-and-down season. After hitting .354 with a 1.o13 OPS during a two-week stretch in June, he has hit just .127 with a .294 OPS in his last 20 games, the Orange County Register noted.

O’Hoppe expressed frustration at the downturn this week.

“I feel like we’ve talked about my struggles at the plate for the past two seasons, and I think the more we talk about it, the more you realize how pissed off I am about it,” O’Hoppe said. “Everyone knows the player I was when I got traded over here (in 2022). Everyone knows the player I was when I debuted until about midway through ’24. I was really confident in that. I was playing well, hitting homers.”

But O’Hoppe is still seen as a strong prospect with room to grow, even if his current slump has him frustrated. The 25-year-old noted that he’s seen what it takes to hit at a high level earlier in his career and knows he can reach that again.

“No one wants me to get back to that player more than I do,” O’Hoppe said. “I’ve shown I could do it. Shoot, I was two years younger when I did it, so I’m more than capable of doing it. I work too hard to not be that.”

Yankees Could Turn to Other Trade Targets First

The Yankees may not get down to O’Hoppe on their trade list at catcher. The team is expected to make a strong run at Jeffers, who Phillips noted has an existing connection to New York director of catching, Tanner Swanson, and a coveted target for the Bronx Bombers.

But Phillips added that the Yankees could face a challenge in getting the Minnesota Twins to say yes on a deal while they’re still clinging to hope of contending.

“But Twins chairman and CEO Tom Pohlad has said he wants to win and keep fans engaged,” Phillips wrote. “With his team two games out of a Wild Card spot, could that mean hanging onto Jeffers, an impending free agent?”