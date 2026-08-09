MLB World Reacts to Yankees’ Latest Giancarlo Stanton News

While the New York Yankees remain a very competitive team in the American League, they have been trying to stay afloat despite three injuries to their offensive core.

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Cody Bellinger remain out due to injury. Despite their absence, the Yankees have found ways to win baseball games.

Throughout their last eight games, New York has gone 5-3. It isn’t ideal, but the Yankees are staying afloat enough to allow their stars to get healthy. The hope is that they can return at some point down the final stretch of the regular season heading into the playoffs.

On Saturday, August 8, New York revealed a new update about Stanton. He hasn’t played a game since April 24 when he went down with a calf injury.

New York Yankees Reveal a New Injury Update on Giancarlo Stanton

Aaron Boone, the Yankees’ manager, revealed some new details about Stanton. His latest update provides some optimism about a potential return sooner rather than later.

He stated that Stanton jogged in the outfield on Friday and “started the introduction to some bases.” Boone also said that “I expect him back here at some point. He’ll be in there when the time’s right.”

Stanton is still a very feared player at the plate when healthy. He may be 36 years old now, but he’s still capable of taking baseballs out of the park.

Prior to the injury, Stanton played in just 24 games. He hit three home runs to go along with 14 RBI and a slash line of .256/.302/.422. Adding his production back into the lineup would be a big step towards legitimate World Series contention for New York.

MLB World Reacts to Latest Giancarlo Stanton News

Fans across the baseball world were quick to make their comments heard on social media.

“Unbelievable how this dude can barely move every season. Was on a massive hall of fame trajectory,” one fan wrote.

Another chimed in, “Imagine being an MLB player and being introduced to touching a base again due to a strained calf.”

“I can’t wait for this dead weight to no longer be a Yankee. All time bad acquisition. The NTC should never happen again for any contract,” a third fan commented.

Yet another fan said, “Honestly these updates are ridiculous and the whole Stanton situation is absurd.”

“Have this man strap up for the Old Timers game at this point,” another comment read.

Needless to say, fans are frustrated with how much time Stanton has missed. At 36, recovering from an injury gets a bit more difficult. Hopefully, more good news will be coming regarding the slugger in the near future.