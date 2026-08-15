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MLB World Reacts to Aaron Boone’s Ejection From Yankees-Blue Jays Game

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New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees argues with home plate umpire Doug Eddings #88 after being ejected in the sixth inning of the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 08, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees began a three-game weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

In what had been a slow offensive game through the first six innings, Yankees manager Aaron Boone added some excitement to the matchup.

Boone Gets Ejected

In the top of the sixth inning, with the Yankees holding a 1-0 lead and Luis García Jr. at the plate, Boone clearly disagreed with the umpire’s strike call on the first pitch of the at-bat and started shouting from the dugout.

Audio caught the umpire responding to Boone, saying, “What’d you just say? What’s you say? I didn’t hear you?”

Seconds later, the umpire tossed Boone from the game. The Yankees manager immediately ran onto the field, got face-to-face with the umpire and made his displeasure with the strike call known.

This marked Boone’s 50th ejection since he became the Yankees manager back in 2017 and moved him to 25th all-time in ejections. The only active manager with more is Cincinnati Reds‘ Terry Francona.

Check it out:

MLB Fans React on Social Media

MLB fans reacted to the ejection on social media, with many of them actually siding with Boone.

“What did Aaron Boone say? And what is that umpire’s problem?” a fan said.

Someone else added, “How is this on Boone?! I don’t like Aaron Boone but that ejection is [explicit]. Ump instigated/egged him on.”

Another person wrote, “Botched the call, taunted him, then threw him out. These umps are out of control.”

“I am pro union except for the Umpire’s Union,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “The umpire was wrong, he was looking to throw him out.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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MLB World Reacts to Aaron Boone’s Ejection From Yankees-Blue Jays Game

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