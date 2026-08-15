MLB World Reacts to Aaron Boone’s Ejection From Yankees-Blue Jays Game

The New York Yankees began a three-game weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

In what had been a slow offensive game through the first six innings, Yankees manager Aaron Boone added some excitement to the matchup.

Boone Gets Ejected

In the top of the sixth inning, with the Yankees holding a 1-0 lead and Luis García Jr. at the plate, Boone clearly disagreed with the umpire’s strike call on the first pitch of the at-bat and started shouting from the dugout.

Audio caught the umpire responding to Boone, saying, “What’d you just say? What’s you say? I didn’t hear you?”

Seconds later, the umpire tossed Boone from the game. The Yankees manager immediately ran onto the field, got face-to-face with the umpire and made his displeasure with the strike call known.

This marked Boone’s 50th ejection since he became the Yankees manager back in 2017 and moved him to 25th all-time in ejections. The only active manager with more is Cincinnati Reds‘ Terry Francona.

Check it out:

MLB Fans React on Social Media

MLB fans reacted to the ejection on social media, with many of them actually siding with Boone.

“What did Aaron Boone say? And what is that umpire’s problem?” a fan said.

Someone else added, “How is this on Boone?! I don’t like Aaron Boone but that ejection is [explicit]. Ump instigated/egged him on.”

Another person wrote, “Botched the call, taunted him, then threw him out. These umps are out of control.”

“I am pro union except for the Umpire’s Union,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “The umpire was wrong, he was looking to throw him out.”