MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Announcing 3-Player Trade With Pirates

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 2-0 win on Friday afternoon.

Yankees Announce Trade With Pirates

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced the news that they had made a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They wrote (via X): “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired minor league catcher Omar Alfonzo and minor league outfielder Luis Cruz from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval and cash considerations.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the trade:

DK Pittsburgh Sports: “The Pirates are acquiring reliever Camilo Doval from the Yankees, per source. Doval has a 4.54 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 44 appearances this season. He’s registered 109 career saves, including 39 with the Giants in 2023. — From José Negron in Pittsburgh”

@DonChed54: “Camilo Doval splits in 2026: vs LHH: .360/.425/.573/.998 (87 batters faced) vs RHH: .143/.231/.247/.478 (91 batters faced) The newest #Pirates bullpen piece should only see righties.”

JackCurryYES: “Doval was always a perplexing pitcher for Yankees. Electric arm, but way too much inconsistency. And he struggled in high-leverage. They send him to Pirates for a couple of minor leaguers.”

Jason Mackey: “Camilo Doval is owed around $1.8 million on his $6.1 million deal this season. Pirates are taking on roughly $750,000 of the remaining salary. Yankees paying the rest.”

Gary Phillips: “The #Yankees thought they could unlock Camilo Doval’s tantalizing talent. They spent time working with him in the DR over the winter to make it happen, and more throughout the season. Alas, it never worked out, and Doval found himself far removed from Aaron Boone’s circle of trust before the #Pirates agreed to take him off the Bombers’ hands.”

Alex Pavlovic: “Second straight trade deadline move for Doval, who had a 4.63 ERA in New York.”

Sam Fosberg: “Camilo Doval brings some real heat to the Pirates pen. Top 96th percentile in avg fastball velo (98.6 mph). Elite GB-rates. His defect? He doesn’t know where the ball is going.”

@YankeeSource: “It’s good to see the Yankees identify a problem (Doval) and remove it rather than sticking through it based on pure hope.”

Jeff Young: “It sure is a good thing the Giants traded Camilo Doval when they did. This is also probably a good example that teams should move relievers when they have value.”

Looking At Doval

Doval had been in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He has spent the majority of his 6-year career with the San Francisco Giants.

In 2023, the 29-year-old made the MLB All-Star Game.