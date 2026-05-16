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MLB World Reacts To Anthony Volpe’s Performance In Yankees-Mets Game

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NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Volpe is making his MLB debut. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees and New York Mets opened up their three-game series at Citi Field.

The Yankees took the first game, winning by a score of 5-2.

Anthony Volpe finished his second game of the season with three walks and one strikeout.

MLB World Reacts To Anthony Volpe’s Performance

GettyAnthony Volpe #11, Aaron Judge #99 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrate after the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 15, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 5-2.

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe on social media:

@TalkinYanks: “Anthony Volpe has walked three times in one game for the second time in his career The other was 2024 Opening Day in Houston”

Chris Kirschner: “Anthony Volpe has his first three-walk game since March 28, 2024”

@BrianC___: “Walking Anthony Volpe should get you DFA’d”

@JacobBSpeaks: “The Mets are so scared of Anthony Volpe. They walked him HOW MANY TIMES?”

@anthonyvolpasta: “ANTHONY VOLPE BEST SHORTSTOP OF ALL TIME”

@jason051198: “That is a good at bat from Anthony Volpe after going down in the count 1-2.”

@BD4pod: “Anthony Volpe has walked 3x and played good shortstop tonight.”

@CupofMets: “How do you walk Anthony Volpe three times in a game?”

@DKamzzz11: “Walking Anthony Volpe should result in the immediate removal from the game. Could be the 2nd inning, doesn’t matter. You just cannot do it.”

@Dog1Tyson: “Manfred needs to fine maybe even suspend everyone involved because this is an organizational failure. Walking Volpe three times in one game is beyond inept.”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Recently, Volpe has been a polarizing player in Yankees world.

He had been the team’s starting shortstop from 2023-25.

Getting on base three times during Friday’s game could be a huge confidence boost for the 25-year-old going forward.

Yankees After Friday’s Victory

GettyCody Bellinger #35, Trent Grisham #12 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrate after the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 15, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 5-2.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 28-17 record in 45 games.

They have lost each of their last two series (against the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers).

On the road, the Yankees are 14-11 in 25 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To Anthony Volpe’s Performance In Yankees-Mets Game

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