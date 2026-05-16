MLB World Reacts To Anthony Volpe’s Performance In Yankees-Mets Game

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees and New York Mets opened up their three-game series at Citi Field.

The Yankees took the first game, winning by a score of 5-2.

Anthony Volpe finished his second game of the season with three walks and one strikeout.

MLB World Reacts To Anthony Volpe’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe on social media:

@TalkinYanks: “Anthony Volpe has walked three times in one game for the second time in his career The other was 2024 Opening Day in Houston”

Chris Kirschner: “Anthony Volpe has his first three-walk game since March 28, 2024”

@BrianC___: “Walking Anthony Volpe should get you DFA’d”

@JacobBSpeaks: “The Mets are so scared of Anthony Volpe. They walked him HOW MANY TIMES?”

@anthonyvolpasta: “ANTHONY VOLPE BEST SHORTSTOP OF ALL TIME”

@jason051198: “That is a good at bat from Anthony Volpe after going down in the count 1-2.”

@BD4pod: “Anthony Volpe has walked 3x and played good shortstop tonight.”

@CupofMets: “How do you walk Anthony Volpe three times in a game?”

@DKamzzz11: “Walking Anthony Volpe should result in the immediate removal from the game. Could be the 2nd inning, doesn’t matter. You just cannot do it.”

@Dog1Tyson: “Manfred needs to fine maybe even suspend everyone involved because this is an organizational failure. Walking Volpe three times in one game is beyond inept.”

Recently, Volpe has been a polarizing player in Yankees world.

He had been the team’s starting shortstop from 2023-25.

Getting on base three times during Friday’s game could be a huge confidence boost for the 25-year-old going forward.

Yankees After Friday’s Victory

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 28-17 record in 45 games.

They have lost each of their last two series (against the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers).

On the road, the Yankees are 14-11 in 25 games.