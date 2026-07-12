MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Drafting Brewers Star’s Brother

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will be back at Nationals Park for the finale of their three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

The Yankees will look to sweep the series after winning Saturday’s game by a score of 4-2.

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Drafting Harrison’s Brother

Also on Sunday, the Yankees selected Bear Harrison with the 160th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

He is the brother of Milwaukee Brewers star Kyle Harrison.

@NYYPlayerDev wrote: “Round 5 | Pick 160: The New York Yankees select C Bear Harrison out of Texas A&M.”

Here’s what people were saying about Harrison:

Gary Phillips: “Jokes aside, #Yankees pick Bear Harrison is the brother of #Brewers breakout starter Kyle Harrison. Talented family.”

@cai_rogers7: “The New York Yankees select C Bear Harrison out of Texas A&M University with their 5th-round selection (Pick 160) Harrison posted a 1.121 OPS with 15 doubles and 12 home runs across 53 games in 2026. The backstop also struck out just 37 times while earning 41 walks. The Yankees have selected 2 catchers out of their 5 selections so far….”

@NYY_Prospects: “With the 160th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the New York Yankees select C Bear Harrison from Texas A&M. Second SEC catcher they’ve selected already. Younger brother of the Brewers’ Kyle Harrison.”

@eyyankees: “THIS IS AN ABSOLUTELY SURREAL MOMENT FOR ME. Grew up with this kid. Incredible family. Younger brother of Brewers lefty, Kyle Harrison. WELCOME TO NEW YORK! 🗽”

@365Aggie: “Texas A&M C Bear Harrison has been selected with the 160th overall pick in the MLB Draft by the New York Yankees! Bear is one of the most underrated players to come out of A&M in a while! The Yankees got a good one! Congrats to Bear!👍”

Looking At Kyle

Kyle Harrison is in the middle of his fourth MLB season.

He has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox.

Right now, the 24-year-old is 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA in 17 starts.