MLB World Reacts to New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Decision

The New York Yankees made two notable trades ahead of Monday’s deadline, landing first baseman Luis García Jr. and outfielder Heliot Ramos.

However, following Monday’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees made several major roster moves.

Yankees’ Roster Moves

After weeks of anticipation, the Yankees officially called up top prospect George Lombard Jr., a move that drew plenty of positive reactions from fans.

The club also optioned infielder Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees made the moves to create roster space for Garcia, who made his debut Monday, and will add Ramos and Lombard Jr. to the roster Tuesday.

Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 4, 2026

MLB World Reacts to Volpe Move

The decision to option Volpe, who has certainly struggled this season, quickly became the Yankees’ most talked-about roster move, with fans sharing their honest reactions on social media.

“I’ve never seen someone get run out of town despite playing well like I have with Volpe and Dominguez,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Dominguez and Volpe down is very good. Too bad they couldn’t trade either of them.”

Another person wrote, “100% right. I hope we can salvage Volpe at 2B. Dominguez has zero baseball acumen. The organization needs to do better with its prospects.”

“Should’ve traded Volpe literally any time in the last 3 years when he still had value,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Volpe had ample time to adjust to MLB, more time than a lot of people thought he deserved. At the end of the day you have to play good enough to be on the team.”

Volpe’s 2026 Season

Volpe began the season on the injured list, so he opened the year in Triple-A. Since returning to the Yankees, however, he hasn’t been able to find any consistency, which has been the story of his career so far.

He’s in his fourth season with New York and, across 56 games, has hit just one home run with 19 RBIs while batting .240 and slugging .322.

While getting optioned to Triple-A doesn’t necessarily signal the end of Volpe’s time with the Yankees, it does raise questions about his long-term role. If Lombard Jr. performs well, Volpe’s future in New York could become even more uncertain.