MLB World Reacts to New York Yankees’ Major Aaron Judge Announcement

It’s been exactly 99 days since New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge last played, with his most recent appearance coming May 31.

Judge suffered a stress fracture in his right rib and has spent the last few months slowly working his way toward a return.

On Monday, he took his biggest step yet, facing live pitching at Yankee Stadium. Clearly, the Yankees liked what they saw.

Yankees Activate Judge

Just hours after his live batting practice session, the Yankees officially announced that they had activated Judge from the injured list.

He’ll make his return to the starting lineup Tuesday night when the Yankees begin a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees designated right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton for assignment.

Via the Yankees’ social media: “Today, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Reinstated OF Aaron Judge (#99) from the 60-day injured list. • Designated RHP Chase Hampton for assignment.”

Today, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Reinstated OF Aaron Judge (#99) from the 60-day injured list.

• Designated RHP Chase Hampton for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 8, 2026

MLB World Reacts on Social Media

As expected, the news was exciting for not only New York fans but the MLB world as a whole, as Judge remains one of the sport’s biggest draws. His return also comes at a crucial time with the postseason approaching.

“World Series back on!!! Lfg!!!!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “LET’S GOOOOOOOO HE’S BAAAAAACK.”

Another person wrote, “Captain is back.”

“OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “I didn’t expect him to be back but I’m glad he’s back.”

Judge’s 2026 Campaign

Currently in his 11th MLB season, Judge was off to a strong start before his injury derailed his campaign.

He’ll return Tuesday batting .248 across 59 games and 214 at-bats. He’s recorded 43 runs, 53 hits, 17 home runs and 38 RBIs while slugging .533 with a .907 OPS.