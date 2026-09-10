MLB World Reacts to New York Yankees’ Official Anthony Volpe Announcement

The New York Yankees are wrapping up a series with the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night after winning each of the first two games.

The Yankees lost second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. to a thumb injury in the series opener after he hurt it while sliding into a base.

With Chisholm Jr. heading to the IL, the Yankees called up Anthony Volpe, who they had sent down on Aug. 4 amid a struggling 2026 campaign in the majors.

Yet, he’s been dominating over the last month in Triple-A, and the Yankees made the roster move official on Thursday afternoon with an announcement on social media.

Yankees Announce Volpe Call Up

They revealed that they have placed Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL, which is obviously not good news whatsoever this close to the playoffs, and have recalled Volpe, who will likely see most of his action at second base. That would be a first at the major league level, as he’s pretty much spent all of his time at shortstop.

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Recalled INF Anthony Volpe (#11) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Placed INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 9/9) with a right thumb sprain,” the team posted.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Recalled INF Anthony Volpe (#11) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

•Placed INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 9/9) with a right thumb sprain. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) September 10, 2026

MLB Fans React on Social Media

Volpe is one of the more polarizing figures in New York, as he was somebody with high expectations and potential coming in back in 2023 who hasn’t really lived up to the hype.

“OH MY GOD. Our King is back!!!! LET’S GO VOLPE!!!!!!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “The Volpster is back.”

Another person wrote, “He’s back! LFG!”

“2nd Baseman Volpe is real,” one more fan commented.

Volpe’s Recent Stretch in Triple-A

Since the Yankees sent him down in early August, Volpe has clearly taken it personally and has been exceptional at the plate. He’s even begun playing second and third base to gain extra reps.

Across 27 games since his demotion with the RailRiders, he’s hitting .292 with 10 home runs, five of which came in a five-game span, and eight stolen bases.