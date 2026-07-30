MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Signing 8-Year Veteran

On Thursday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They lost by a score of 2-1.

After winning the first two games in the series, the Yankees dropped the final two.

Yankees Sign 8-Year Veteran

Earlier this week, news came out that the Yankees had signed Christian Bethancourt.

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “New York Yankees signed free agent C Christian Bethancourt to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “C Christian Bethancourt assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.”

Bethancourt has spent part of eight seasons in the MLB.

He’s had stops with the Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@FiresideYankees: “The Yankees have signed Christian Bethancourt to an MiLB deal, per @BryanHoch . The 34-year-old catcher had a 90 wRC+ and .466 SLG% in 59 games for the Iowa Cubs (AAA) this season.”

@NYY_Prospects: “427 games of big league experience with six different teams. Last played for the Cubs in 2024, spent the first half of ‘26 in AAA for them. Remember when he also briefly tried pitching in 2016-17 with San Diego?”

@ShortStopBall: “The longevity of Christian Bethancourt is insane.”

Gary Phillips: “Christian Bethancourt is a right-handed hitter, but this won’t stop the #Yankees from pursuing a better option ahead of the trade deadline. Bethancourt hasn’t played in the majors since 2024. He has a .775 OPS (.783 vs. RHP/.736 vs. LHP) over 59 G at Triple-A this year.”

@YankeeJack1923: “Believe that’s now FOUR (4) quadruple A catchers now on Brian Cashman’s roster. Maybe he can turn one of them into a major league catcher or a major league shortstop that would be pretty cool. Doubt it.”

SWB RailRiders: “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • C Edinson Duran placed on the Development List • C Christian Bethancourt signed to a Minor League contract by NY and assigned to SWB • OF Cole Gabrielson promoted from Somerset”

@TalkinYanks: “Yankees bring in eight-year MLB catcher Christian Bethancourt on a minor league deal and send him to Triple-A”