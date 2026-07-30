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MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Signing 8-Year Veteran

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 07: Christian Bethancourt #60 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after an RBI double during the eighth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on August 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Twins 8-2. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They lost by a score of 2-1.

After winning the first two games in the series, the Yankees dropped the final two.

Yankees Sign 8-Year Veteran

GettyChristian Bethancourt #22 of the Team Panama prepares to take an at bat against Team Cuba during the seventh inning at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on March 06, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Earlier this week, news came out that the Yankees had signed Christian Bethancourt.

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “New York Yankees signed free agent C Christian Bethancourt to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “C Christian Bethancourt assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.”

GettyChristian Bethancourt #25 of the Atlanta Braves runs to first base after hitting a RBI single in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Turner Field on September 3, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bethancourt has spent part of eight seasons in the MLB.

He’s had stops with the Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs.

Social Media Reacts

GettyChristian Bethancourt #60 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@FiresideYankees: “The Yankees have signed Christian Bethancourt to an MiLB deal, per @BryanHoch . The 34-year-old catcher had a 90 wRC+ and .466 SLG% in 59 games for the Iowa Cubs (AAA) this season.”

@NYY_Prospects: “427 games of big league experience with six different teams. Last played for the Cubs in 2024, spent the first half of ‘26 in AAA for them. Remember when he also briefly tried pitching in 2016-17 with San Diego?”

@ShortStopBall: “The longevity of Christian Bethancourt is insane.”

Gary Phillips: “Christian Bethancourt is a right-handed hitter, but this won’t stop the #Yankees from pursuing a better option ahead of the trade deadline. Bethancourt hasn’t played in the majors since 2024. He has a .775 OPS (.783 vs. RHP/.736 vs. LHP) over 59 G at Triple-A this year.”

GettyChristian Bethancourt #27 of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated by Bench Coach Carlos Tosca #18 after hitting a walk-off ninth inning solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Turner Field on June 6, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@YankeeJack1923: “Believe that’s now FOUR (4) quadruple A catchers now on Brian Cashman’s roster. Maybe he can turn one of them into a major league catcher or a major league shortstop that would be pretty cool. Doubt it.”

SWB RailRiders: “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • C Edinson Duran placed on the Development List • C Christian Bethancourt signed to a Minor League contract by NY and assigned to SWB • OF Cole Gabrielson promoted from Somerset”

@TalkinYanks: “Yankees bring in eight-year MLB catcher Christian Bethancourt on a minor league deal and send him to Triple-A”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Signing 8-Year Veteran

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