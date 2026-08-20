MLB World Reacts New York Yankees Announcing Sudden Trade With Pirates

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

They won by a score of 5-3.

The Yankees will now look to go for the sweep on Thursday night.

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Trade With Pirates

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced the news that they had traded Christian Bethancourt to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

SWB RailRiders wrote: “The Yankees have made the following roster move affecting SWB: • C Christian Bethancourt traded by NY Yankees to Pittsburgh Pirates”

Bethancourt did not appear in a game for the Yankees at the MLB level.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the trade:

Jason Mackey: “Pirates have acquired C Christian Bethancourt from the Yankees for cash. Bethancourt, 34, has hit .270 with 9 2B, 14 HR, 45 RBI, an .811 OPS and 35 R in 67 G in Triple-A this season. Would imagine not great news for Endy Rodriguez. Bethancourt expected to join taxi squad.”

@DonnieCSports: “Bethancourt had a 1.116 OPS in 27 PAs with the RailRiders.”

Colin Beazley: “Midgame move: The Pirates have acquired 34-year-old minor league catcher Christian Bethancourt from the New York Yankees for cash. Bethancourt, who has not played in the majors since 2024, is expected to be on the Pirates’ taxi squad in Los Angeles this weekend.”

Daniel Wexler: “Christian Bethancourt WOW… ATL, SD, MIL, KBO, PHI, PIT, A’s, TB, MIA, CHC, TOR, CHC, NYY, PIT”

@CowboyGrish: “Trading Bethancourt is certainly a choice… a stupid one.”

@deepFAvalue: “We really want Sanchez/Wells over Bethancourt against LHP in the playoffs? He could have been great”

@yanks_IND: “Garver to the big league club by the end of the week and Sanchez is going back down”

@Jomboy_: “they didnt even consider if we wanted them to or not”

@ChuckieCHO: “there are real people in the replies who apparently thought christian bethancourt was gonna save the season”

@Jcon62686: “I mean Yankees never gave him a shot cause they think Ali Sanchez is better…”

@patrickjk23: “for those who dont know you can trade non 40 man players after the deadline”