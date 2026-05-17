MLB World Reacts To Anthony Volpe’s Performance In Yankees-Mets Game

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees finished their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Yankees lost by a score of 7-6 (and dropped the series 2-1).

Despite the loss, Anthony Volpe finished with two hits, three RBI’s and two walks.

Social Media Reacts To Volpe’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe on social media:

Bryan Hoch: “Anthony Volpe has his first hit of the season, a double to left-center. 104.5 mph off the bat.”

@nyytakes: “ANTHONY VOLPE WANTS TO STAY”

@TalkinYanks: “Count goes from 0-2 to a walk as Anthony Volpe gets another RBI!”

@RyanGarciaESM: “Anthony Volpe is actually our best player. Sorry for doubting this!”

@The_Real_Grande: “Salute to Anthony Volpe. He’s had elite at-bats today. Really good at-bats all weekend.”

@Metsmerized: “For some reason, Mets pitching has walked Anthony Volpe six times in the series.”

@ejk666249656: “Anthony Volpe has been so good I like him more and more every at bat”

@ChrisR2402: “Volpe making cabby decision hard. Thankfully which is unfortunate but we have two guys in the infield struggling that Cabby can take time from.”

@PMXC04: “This is the kind of hitter I’ve been wanting Volpe to be since he’s been called up. If this is more true to form for Volpe, then he’ll finally have his breakout year”

@CooperAlbers: “While he hasn’t been hitting, Anthony Volpe entered the #SubwaySeries finale with five walks in his first 11 plate appearances since returning. That’s a 45.5% walk rate. He’s 2-for-3 today with a double and a 2-RBI single — and just plated another run on a bases-loaded walk.”

Volpe is in his fourth season playing for the Yankees.

The 25-year-old had started out this season in Triple-A.

Looking Ahead For Yankees

The Yankees dropped to 28-19 in 47 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They will now head home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night in the Bronx.