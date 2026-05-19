MLB World Reacts To Anthony Volpe’s Performance In Blue Jays-Yankees Game

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at home).

The Yankees won by a score of 7-6.

Anthony Volpe finished the victory with two hits, two stolen bases and one run.

MLB World Reacts To Volpe’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe on social media:

@Thats_BB_Suzyn: “Volpe finally looks like he’s having fun playing baseball again. And that’s so important.”

@GreenfieldMax18: “Anthony Volpe clearly wants to keep his spot on the team. Running like a mad man. Working great at bats. It’s a pleasant surprise, hope it lasts.”

@yankeesvision: “Love what I’m seeing from Volpe. He’s been providing some much needed juice to the bottom of the lineup”

@cai_rogers7: “What a slide from Anthony Volpe!!! After collecting his 2nd hit of the day and then stealing 3rd base, Volpe steals a run with a nifty slide!! Volpe has been very good the last couple of games; love to see it, and hope it continues for him”

@JakeAsman: “Good to see Anthony Volpe playing so well since he’s been back. Hope he can continue to build on this.”

@JacobBSpeaks: “Volpe may actually be making it a hard decision once Caballero returns. He’s been on base in 11 of his 18 plate appearances.”

@Jomboy_: “What a slide by Volpe! Two great pieces of hitting and a perfect slide. Having himself time here filling in for Caballero”

@JohnnyGiunta_: “Anthony Volpe is better than Derek Jeter. Not joking this guy is putting on a show”

Volpe has played well after starting out the season in Triple-A.

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .308 with four hits, three RBI’s, two runs and two stolen bases in five games.

He is in his fourth year with the Yankees.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are now 29-19 in 48 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (but 15-6 in 21 games at home).