Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Bold 5-Word Post

Frankie Montas last pitched in the MLB during the 2025 season when he was a member of the New York Mets.

He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 19, 2025): “New York Mets released RHP Frankie Montas.”

Ex-Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Bold 5-Word Post

This week, Montas sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Zero Excuses AND hard work 🙏🏾”

There were over 1,500 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jagger_pontoriero3: “Yankees hat?”

@pence_duncan: “Take the hat off”

@mb23_: “Take that hat off”

@x____yasserr: “Even mets players know yankees are big bro 😂”

@gerard_mcdonough: “Take that hat off‼️”

@corralesmc2: “🔥”

Looking At Montas In The Bronx

Montas was acquired in a trade by the Yankees (via the Athletics) in 2022.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1, 2022): “Oakland Athletics traded RHP Frankie Montas and RHP Lou Trivino to New York Yankees for LHP Ken Waldichuk, LHP JP Sears, RHP Luis Medina and 2B Cooper Bowman.”

He spent part of two seasons in the Bronx.

In that span, Montas went 2-3 with a 6.15 ERA in nine games (eight starts).

The 33-year-old also pitched in one playoff game for the franchise.

Looking At Montas’ Other Stops In The MLB

Montas spent his rookie season in the MLB with the Chicago White Sox.

He then pitched part of six seasons for the Athletics.

In 2019, Montas went 9-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 16 starts.

Montas then pitched for the Yankees, Reds, Brewers and Mets.

He has spent ten seasons in the MLB.