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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Bold 5-Word Post

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 18: Frankie Montas #47 of the New York Yankees reacts in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Frankie Montas last pitched in the MLB during the 2025 season when he was a member of the New York Mets.

He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 19, 2025): “New York Mets released RHP Frankie Montas.”

Ex-Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Bold 5-Word Post

GettyFrankie Montas #47 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

This week, Montas sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Zero Excuses AND hard work 🙏🏾”

There were over 1,500 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

GettyFrankie Montas #47 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 13, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@jagger_pontoriero3: “Yankees hat?”

@pence_duncan: “Take the hat off”

@mb23_: “Take that hat off”

@x____yasserr: “Even mets players know yankees are big bro 😂”

GettyFrankie Montas #47 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field on September 04, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida.

@gerard_mcdonough: “Take that hat off‼️”

@corralesmc2: “🔥”

Looking At Montas In The Bronx

GettyFrankie Montas #47 of the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Montas was acquired in a trade by the Yankees (via the Athletics) in 2022.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1, 2022): “Oakland Athletics traded RHP Frankie Montas and RHP Lou Trivino to New York Yankees for LHP Ken Waldichuk, LHP JP Sears, RHP Luis Medina and 2B Cooper Bowman.”

He spent part of two seasons in the Bronx.

In that span, Montas went 2-3 with a 6.15 ERA in nine games (eight starts).

The 33-year-old also pitched in one playoff game for the franchise.

Looking At Montas’ Other Stops In The MLB

GettyFrankie Montas #47 of the Oakland Athletics looks at a baserunner at first base during the fifth inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2022 in New York City.

Montas spent his rookie season in the MLB with the Chicago White Sox.

He then pitched part of six seasons for the Athletics.

In 2019, Montas went 9-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 16 starts.

GettyFrankie Montas #47 of the New York Mets looks on during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on August 03, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Montas then pitched for the Yankees, Reds, Brewers and Mets.

He has spent ten seasons in the MLB.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Bold 5-Word Post

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