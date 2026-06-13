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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Blue Jays Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Jasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after his first inning home run against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They most recently lost by a score of 8-5 on Friday.

Trent Grisham finished with one hit and two RBI’s.

However, he got injured during the game.

Yankees Announce New Roster Move

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13, Jasson Domínguez #24 and Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrate after the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on July 27, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced an update.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed OF Trent Grisham on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. • Returned OF Jasson Domínguez (#24) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.”

Looking At Grisham

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Grisham is in his third season playing for the Yankees.

The 29-year-old has also had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres.

He is currently batting .232 with 52 hits, eight home runs, 35 RBI’s, 40 runs and six stolen bases in 66 games.

Looking At Domínguez

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on March 27, 2025 in New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2.

Domínguez is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

The 23-year-old is batting .200 with six hits, one home run, four RBI’s and three runs in nine games this year.

Social Media Reacts

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees stands on deck against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 01, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Greg Joyce: “For those counting at home, of the 10 players in the Yankees’ Opening Day lineup (plus pitcher), half are now on the IL: Grisham, Judge, Stanton, Wells and Fried.”

@pamsson: “I’m happy Jasson is back but losing Grisham is a legitimate blow. These injuries are really piling up.”

@brxbmr: “welcome back jasson but at what cost…..”

Yankees Right Now

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees leaves the game with manager Aaron Boone #17 (L) after injuring himself on a play at second base in the sixth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 41-27 record in 68 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 22-15 in 37 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Blue Jays, the Yankees will return home to host the Chicaogo White Sox on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Blue Jays Game

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