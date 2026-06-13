New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Blue Jays Game

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They most recently lost by a score of 8-5 on Friday.

Trent Grisham finished with one hit and two RBI’s.

However, he got injured during the game.

Yankees Announce New Roster Move

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced an update.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed OF Trent Grisham on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. • Returned OF Jasson Domínguez (#24) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.”

Looking At Grisham

Grisham is in his third season playing for the Yankees.

The 29-year-old has also had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres.

He is currently batting .232 with 52 hits, eight home runs, 35 RBI’s, 40 runs and six stolen bases in 66 games.

Looking At Domínguez

Domínguez is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

The 23-year-old is batting .200 with six hits, one home run, four RBI’s and three runs in nine games this year.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Greg Joyce: “For those counting at home, of the 10 players in the Yankees’ Opening Day lineup (plus pitcher), half are now on the IL: Grisham, Judge, Stanton, Wells and Fried.”

@pamsson: “I’m happy Jasson is back but losing Grisham is a legitimate blow. These injuries are really piling up.”

@brxbmr: “welcome back jasson but at what cost…..”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 41-27 record in 68 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 22-15 in 37 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Blue Jays, the Yankees will return home to host the Chicaogo White Sox on Tuesday night in the Bronx.