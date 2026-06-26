New York Yankees Still Mute On Aaron Judge Injury Timeline

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will look to bounce back when they play the second game of their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They lost Thursday’s game by a score of 6-3.

Yankees Still Mute On Aaron Judge Injury Timeline

The Yankees have been playing without their best player (Aaron Judge) since May 31.

Before Friday’s game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Judge (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Will he get re-imaging next month?”

Boone: “I don’t know. I know right now probably not ready to go down that road yet just with where he’s at… I don’t when we’re re-imaging.”

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

The three-time MVP is in is 11th MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Aaron Judge is still taking things slow. He’s coming up on 4 weeks, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be ready for reimaging at that point.”