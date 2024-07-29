Yankees Could Part Ways With $3.9 Million Starting Pitcher

The New York Yankees have already made a big splash in the trade market. The team acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins on July 27. However, the Yankees may not be done making moves before the July 30 trade deadline. The Yankees have “definitely” put Nestor Cortes’ name out in the market, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

“Nestor Cortes is a name that’s definitely out there. Won’t be shocked if he’s moved. Haven’t confirmed Tommy Edman is a target for Cortes but NYY does like him,” Heyman wrote on X.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner predicted on July 23 that the Yankees would trade Cortes in an attempt to add a starting infielder or left fielder at the July 30 deadline.

Cortes’ Season With the Yankees

The criticism leveled at the Yankees during their poor stretch of play does not seem to change what Cortes thinks the team can achieve. On July 16, Cortes took to X to voice his opinion and share his gratitude for being a Yankee.

“Everyone talks down about the yanks but they wanna be us. It’s a privilege to wear pinstripes. Every year we are in contention. I’m blessed to be able to compete for a playoff spot and always be contenders at the end,” Cortes wrote on X.