Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before Nationals Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 27: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on July 27, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 5-3 win on Friday night.

Anthony Volpe was not in the lineup.

However, he had one hit and one walk off the bench.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/11 A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH T. Grisham CF P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Volpe is back in the lineup (and hitting 8th) on Saturday.

The 25-year-old comes into the day batting .248 with 33 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 43 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before Nationals Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x