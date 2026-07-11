New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before Nationals Game

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 5-3 win on Friday night.

Anthony Volpe was not in the lineup.

However, he had one hit and one walk off the bench.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/11 A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH T. Grisham CF P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Volpe is back in the lineup (and hitting 8th) on Saturday.

The 25-year-old comes into the day batting .248 with 33 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 43 games.