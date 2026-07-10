New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Nationals Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will play the first game of their series with the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

They are coming off a 12-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Anthony Volpe did not play in the game.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/10 A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH T. Grisham CF P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Volpe remains out of the lineup on Friday.

The 25-year-old shortstop is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

He comes into the series batting .242 with 32 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 42 games.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@justinnh26: “Rosario is hitting .215 against lefties why is he leading off”

@Yankees44Giants: “No Volpe. I smell a W”

@JonFromMaspeth: “No Volpe = W”

@acosta__nick: “Writing is on the wall. They have to move on from Volpe.”

@NYY228: “they should give goldy more days of rest”