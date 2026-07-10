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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Nationals Series

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DETROIT, MI - JUNE 23: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees hugs Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 after the win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will play the first game of their series with the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

They are coming off a 12-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Anthony Volpe did not play in the game.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees throws his helmet during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/10 A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH T. Grisham CF P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Volpe remains out of the lineup on Friday.

The 25-year-old shortstop is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

He comes into the series batting .242 with 32 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 42 games.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees jogs off the field during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@justinnh26: “Rosario is hitting .215 against lefties why is he leading off”

@Yankees44Giants: “No Volpe. I smell a W”

@JonFromMaspeth: “No Volpe = W”

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees argues with home plate umpire Doug Eddings #88 after being ejected in the sixth inning of the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 08, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

@acosta__nick: “Writing is on the wall. They have to move on from Volpe.”

@NYY228: “they should give goldy more days of rest”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Nationals Series

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