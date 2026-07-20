New York Yankees’ 2 Main Trade Assets Revealed Before Deadline

The Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the New York Yankees are expected to be one of the league’s most active teams.

Over the last month, the Yankees have struggled to find consistency in the win column. Injuries have played a major role, but the roster also has clear holes that could require reinforcements.

To make those upgrades, though, the Yankees will have to give up talent in return, and it appears they already have an idea of which assets could be on the move.

Yankees’ Potential Trade Assets Revealed

According to BBWAA member and reporter Francys Romero, the Yankees are expected to make outfielders Spencer Jones and Jasson Domínguez available in trade talks.

Spencer Jones, Jasson Domínguez considered key pieces Yankees plan to use as trade assets ahead of deadline, per @francysromeroFR. pic.twitter.com/875ddy1XHC — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 20, 2026

Jones still holds his rookie status in 2026. He has appeared in 30 games, recording 17 hits, two home runs, and seven RBIs while batting .233. He has 14 homers and 51 RBIs in Triple-A this season.

Domínguez, meanwhile, has played in 38 games for the Yankees this season, including Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has recorded 32 hits, five home runs, and 11 RBIs while slashing .235/.412/.684.

Yankees’ Potential Targets

The Yankees certainly have enough talent to put together appealing trade packages. However, most expect them to prioritize bullpen help.

One name that continues to surface is San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller. He has been the best closer in baseball this season with 25 saves and a 0.89 ERA.

New York could also look to upgrade behind the plate. Ryan Jeffers, Jonah Heim, and Hunter Goodman have all been linked to the Yankees.

Ultimately, the Yankees’ performance over the next two weeks will likely shape their approach at the deadline. The expected return timelines for Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodón will also play a major role in how aggressive they become.