Yankees Coach Hints at Infield Shuffle Moving Forward

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone could have a difficult decision to make in the near future. At the moment, the Bronx Bombers have two shortstops in Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero. Volpe was recently called up from the minors after Caballero hit the 10-day injured list. Nevertheless, the veteran infielder is now healthy again.

In recent days, Boone has opted to swap the two shortstops in the position. The coach, however, named both of them in the same starting lineup against the Kansas City Royals on May 25. Volpe played shortstop at the time, while Caballero moved over to third base. Looking ahead, Boone has admitted that he will shuffle the infield in the future to keep both infielders in the lineup.

“[Volpe’s] played really well, and I certainly believe that there’s a way for those guys to coexist and bring different skillsets that help us win,” Boone said on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast. “And they were both in the middle of it [on May 25].”

“Look, Caballero’s versatility kind of serves as Volpe’s versatility, too. Because with Jose, you can put him anywhere. And when they’re both on the field together, where the open spot is, you can put Jose there really easily because he’s so experienced at so many spots.”

Aaron Boone is Making Room for Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero in New York Yankees Lineup

Along with Caballero filling in at different positions, Boone also reiterated the notion that Volpe will receive playing time at second base. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is typically the starting second baseman for the New York Yankees. The reigning American League Silver Slugger at the position would likely serve as the designated hitter in this scenario.

New York’s decision to keep both Caballero and Volpe is likely influenced by Ryan McMahon’s struggles at third base. The 2024 All-Star is slashing just .190/.255/.307 on the current campaign. McMahon has already made four errors this season, too. Overall, Yankees third basemen have collectively compiled a .271 OBP in 2026. This is the fifth-lowest percentage among all MLB teams.

Starting Volpe, Caballero, and Chisholm also helps keep speed in New York’s lineup. Caballero and Chisholm currently co-lead the Yankees with 13 stolen bases this season. Volpe previously averaged 23 steals during his first three seasons with the club. McMahon, on the other hand, has never stolen more than seven bases in a season during his MLB career.

New York Could Look to Make a Trade

It remains to be seen how long Boone and the New York Yankees will keep both Volpe and Caballero on the roster. At the moment, things are working out, as both infielders picked up RBI hits in their most recent game. Nevertheless, the Yankees’ offense has struggled overall as of late. In fact, New York has not scored more than four runs in a game during their last five outings.

Assuming these infield struggles continue, general manager Brian Cashman could look to the trade market. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently suggested that the Yankees may acquire a new third baseman in the near future. Philadelphia Phillies standout Alec Bohm has been linked with New York in recent weeks.