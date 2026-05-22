Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Bold Aaron Judge Statement Amid Slump

The New York Yankees split four games with the Toronto Blue Jays this week, and the series ended in a way that left plenty to think about. The first two games belonged to New York. The last two did not.

Thursday’s 2-0 defeat at Yankee Stadium was quiet and frustrating in equal measure. The Yankees managed three hits, struck out 14 times, and could not rally.

After the loss, manager Aaron Boone was asked about his captain Aaron Judge, who struggled at the plate.

Boone Sends a Message About His Captain

Aaron Judge went 0-for-4 on Thursday, grounded into a double play, and extended his RBI drought to 10 games.

That matched the longest drought of his career.

For a player who entered the week among the top hitters in the sport by OPS, the cold spell has generated real attention. Boone addressed it without hesitation, pointing to timing as the root of the issue. The fastball has been arriving a fraction early. A few secondary pitches have had Judge out in front.

“Just going through it a little bit right now. Usually that means good things are coming on the other side,” Boone said.

He then delivered the line that mattered most.

“He’ll get through it and somebody will pay the price real soon,” Boone added.

Boone has watched Judge work through cold stretches before. He knows the pattern well enough. These dry spells rarely end quietly.

What the Numbers Still Show

Even with the quiet week, Judge’s season still looks nothing like a collapse.

Through 51 games, he has produced at a level most hitters would take without question, with 16 home runs and an OPS still sitting near the top of the league.

The RBI drought is the anomaly. Judge has navigated stretches like this before and come through each one. The Yankees are 30-21, which gives them enough cushion to absorb a short rough patch.

What Comes Next for Judge and the Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays arrive at Yankee Stadium on Friday holding a four-and-a-half game lead in the AL East.

The Rays force long innings, make defenses work, and turn small mistakes into pressure. Their pitching staff does not offer much margin for hitters still searching for timing.

Judge acknowledged after Thursday’s game that New York needs to get back to creating traffic on the bases, the formula that made this lineup dangerous earlier in the season. The approach has not changed. The results need to catch up.

Final Word for the Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays series exposed something real. The Rays are playing some of the best baseball in the MLB. The gap in the standings is real. And a captain sitting on the longest RBI drought of his career, with a first-place team coming to the Bronx, changes the stakes.

But Boone has seen this version of Judge before. He’s confident on what usually follows.

Somebody will pay.