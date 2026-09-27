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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update Ahead of Red Sox Series

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New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees wrap up their regular season on Sunday with a series finale matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

However, all the attention has already shifted to Tuesday, when the Yankees will begin a best-of-three Wild Card Series in the first round of the MLB postseason against the Boston Red Sox.

The series will run across Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with the Yankees still unsure if they’ll have superstar Aaron Judge available despite his optimism earlier this week as he deals with a calf strain.

Yankees Announce Update on Judge

Prior to Sunday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media and gave the latest update on Judge’s injury with the playoffs roughly 48 hours away.

Boone noted that Judge has been doing treadmill and plyos work, but other than that, he’s done “not a whole lot yet.”

Via Bryan Hoch: “Aaron Judge has been doing plyos and treadmill work. Otherwise, “not a whole lot yet,” Aaron Boone said.”

Judge’s Comments About Being Ready for Playoffs

After Boone said he didn’t expect Judge to be ready in time for the Wild Card Series, Judge spoke to the media the next day and said he expects to be ready for Tuesday and that he’s been working toward that goal.

“My goal is to come back as soon as I can. That’s what we’re doing right now,” Judge said. “If [Boone] says I’m not gonna be ready, I’ve got no control over that. I’ve got control over what I can do to try to get back.”

After Judge made it clear that he hopes to play, Boone backtracked a bit and didn’t take the reigning MVP’s return off the table.

“We’ve got days away until that,” Boone said. “Not that I’m necessarily expecting that one way or the other, but we’re going to listen to the body and see how he heals. If he’s in a position to [play], obviously we’re going to want him. So, no, I haven’t ruled anything out.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update Ahead of Red Sox Series

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