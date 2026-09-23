New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision During Rays Series

The New York Yankees split their doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

With one of those losses, the Rays officially clinched the AL East division and the No. 1 overall seed in the American League postseason.

This now places the Yankees in the top Wild Card spot, meaning they’ll host a best-of-three series next week in the Bronx against what seems like the Boston Red Sox if the current standings hold.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

With New York already locked into a playoff spot, manager Aaron Boone seems like he’s going to experiment with his lineup over these final five games.

However, for the second straight night, he’s electing to keep infielder Anthony Volpe out of the starting lineup.

Volpe was seen pregame Wednesday evening taking reps at third base after Boone mentioned that morning that he’ll play some third base this week after Jazz Chisholm Jr. returned from the IL.

That seemingly won’t happen in Game 3 of the series, though, unless Volpe enters the game off the bench at some point. Ryan McMahon will start at third base.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/23 B. Rice DH G. Lombard Jr. SS L. García Jr. 1B H. Ramos RF S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF R. McMahon 3B A. Sánchez C G. Cole SP.”

Yankees 9/23 B. Rice DH

G. Lombard Jr. SS

L. García Jr. 1B

H. Ramos RF

S. Jones CF

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

J. Caballero LF

R. McMahon 3B

A. Sánchez C G. Cole SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 23, 2026

Volpe’s Rocky 2026 Campaign

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Volpe, who’s in his fourth season with the Yankees.

He’s appeared in 67 games at the major league level while also spending some time in Triple-A this year. He enters Wednesday hitting .244 with 51 hits, two home runs, and 26 RBIs while slugging .335 with a .655 OPS.