New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Dodgers Series

The New York Yankees return to action Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

Ahead of the opener, New York released its lineup for the first game after the All-Star break, and shortstop Anthony Volpe was notably absent.

Volpe Not in Lineup

Aaron Boone opted to start Jose Caballero at shortstop. Jazz Chisholm Jr. will play second base, Ryan McMahon will start at third, and Ben Rice will serve as the designated hitter.

Volpe will be available off the bench if Boone decides to call on him later in the game. Amed Rosario, Max Schuemann, and Ali Sánchez will also be available.

Volpe was drafted in 2023 and entered the organization with high expectations. While he has shown flashes of his potential, he hasn’t consistently lived up to the hype.

This season, his struggles, combined with Jose Caballero’s strong play, have cost him an everyday role.

Volpe’s 2026 Campaign

Volpe opened the season in the minors while recovering from an injury. Since returning, he has appeared in 45 games and logged 138 at-bats.

He has scored 18 runs with one home run and 13 RBIs while batting .246 with a .326 slugging percentage and a .668 OPS.

Volpe has drawn plenty of criticism from the Yankees fan base. That comes with the territory of playing in New York. However, Boone has continued to publicly support his young shortstop.

“He handles things incredibly well,” Boone said last week. “I don’t think he’s affected by the different things that can be said on social [media]. He’s just a gamer, and he’s a tough kid who loves the game and plays his butt off every single day. I wish that was celebrated a little bit more.”