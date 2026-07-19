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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision During Dodgers Series

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Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
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Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees warms up before game two against the Toronto Blue Jays of the American League or National League Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are set for a doubleheader on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers after Saturday’s game was postponed.

New York dropped Friday night’s series opener 2-1 after Max Muncy hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe did not start Friday’s game and initially remained out of the lineup for Saturday’s matchup before the postponement. However, manager Aaron Boone made some changes ahead of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Yankees Announce Volpe Decision

For the first game on Sunday, with Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound, Volpe will start at shortstop and bat seventh.

Boone decided to put Jose Caballero on the bench, joining Paul Goldschmidt and Amed Rosario.

Surrounding Volpe in the infield will be Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, batting sixth, and Ryan McMahon at third base, batting eighth. Ben Rice will bat second while starting at first base.

Volpe’s 2026 Struggles

This has been another difficult season for Volpe, who dealt with injuries early on and started the year in the minor leagues while ramping up his return. He ultimately has struggled to find much of a rhythm.

Entering Saturday, Volpe had appeared in just 45 games with 138 at-bats. He recorded 18 runs, 34 hits, one home run, and 13 RBIs while batting .246 with a .668 OPS.

Boone Not Making Position Change

On Saturday, Boone was asked whether he would consider moving Volpe to another position to help him receive more playing time instead of keeping him in a rotational role. Boone did not appear open to that option, pointing to Caballero’s versatility as a reason why.

Boone explained that if he wants both players in the lineup, he can move Caballero around the field while keeping Volpe at shortstop.

“I view Caballero’s versatility right now, because of the experience, so on the days I want to do something like that, I can move Caballero and then play Anthony at short,” Boone said. “When [Grisham] came back, and McMahon, we got a little more whole, so it changed the shortstop situation a little bit.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision During Dodgers Series

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