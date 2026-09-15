New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision During Twins Series

The New York Yankees clinched a playoff spot on Monday night and secured an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the process.

Getting the day off from the starting lineup was infielder Anthony Volpe, who the Yankees recalled on Sept. 10 following the injury to star Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, manager Aaron Boone made a notable lineup move involving the 24-year-old.

Yankees Announce Volpe Decision

With superstar Aaron Judge getting the night off in Game 2 of the series, Volpe will make his return.

He’ll start at second base, where he has started every game since the Yankees recalled him, and bat seventh in the order.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/15 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Volpe 2B A. Sánchez C J. Caballero 3B M. Fried SP.”

Yankees 9/15 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

H. Ramos RF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

A. Volpe 2B

A. Sánchez C

J. Caballero 3B M. Fried SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 15, 2026

Volpe’s 2026 Season With Yankees

It’s been a challenging year for Volpe in the big leagues. He started the year on the IL, and when he returned, he simply never found much of a rhythm at the plate, which ultimately led the Yankees to send him down to Triple-A.

Volpe enters Tuesday batting .243 across 61 games and 185 at-bats. He’s recorded 23 runs, 45 hits, two home runs and 24 RBIs while slugging .335 with a .660 OPS.

As of late, though, Volpe started to catch fire in Triple-A, which led the Yankees to recall him when the opportunity presented itself. He’s 4-for-14 in the five games he’s appeared in, recording five RBIs and one home run. That home run happened to be a grand slam, just the second the Yankees as a team have hit this season.