New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Move During Twins Series

The New York Yankees have already clinched the postseason, but still have a lot more to play for as they try to go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins.

They’re coming off an 8-1 victory over the Twins on Tuesday night in a game in which infielder Anthony Volpe recorded two hits to continue his strong stretch since being recalled on Sept. 10.

However, ahead of Wednesday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to make a notable lineup move involving Volpe.

Yankees Announce Volpe Move

After spending his last few games batting in the seven-hole and clearly adapting just fine at the plate, Boone has decided to move Volpe back down to the nine spot for the series finale.

Other notable lineup changes include superstar Aaron Judge rejoining the lineup after a night off, catcher Austin Wells replacing Ali Sanchez behind the plate, and Jose Caballero getting the day off.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/16 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B C. Rodón SP.”

Yankees 9/16 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

A. Judge RF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C

A. Volpe 2B C. Rodón SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 16, 2026

Volpe’s 2026 Season

It’s been a challenging 2026 season for Volpe, who’s in his fourth year with the Yankees.

He began the season on the IL, and for the bulk of his campaign in the majors, he just hasn’t been able to find much of a rhythm.

Entering Wednesday, Volpe has found success since the Yankees sent him to Triple-A on Aug. 4 and recalled him last week, but he still owns a .249 average across 62 games and 189 at-bats. He has recorded 23 runs, 47 hits, two home runs, and 24 RBIs while slugging .344 with a .676 OPS.

Despite this, he has an opportunity down the stretch of the regular season to prove why he belongs on the postseason roster and become an everyday-type player.