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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Move During Twins Series

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Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on after the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have already clinched the postseason, but still have a lot more to play for as they try to go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins.

They’re coming off an 8-1 victory over the Twins on Tuesday night in a game in which infielder Anthony Volpe recorded two hits to continue his strong stretch since being recalled on Sept. 10.

However, ahead of Wednesday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to make a notable lineup move involving Volpe.

Yankees Announce Volpe Move

After spending his last few games batting in the seven-hole and clearly adapting just fine at the plate, Boone has decided to move Volpe back down to the nine spot for the series finale.

Other notable lineup changes include superstar Aaron Judge rejoining the lineup after a night off, catcher Austin Wells replacing Ali Sanchez behind the plate, and Jose Caballero getting the day off.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/16 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B C. Rodón SP.”

Volpe’s 2026 Season

It’s been a challenging 2026 season for Volpe, who’s in his fourth year with the Yankees.

He began the season on the IL, and for the bulk of his campaign in the majors, he just hasn’t been able to find much of a rhythm.

Entering Wednesday, Volpe has found success since the Yankees sent him to Triple-A on Aug. 4 and recalled him last week, but he still owns a .249 average across 62 games and 189 at-bats. He has recorded 23 runs, 47 hits, two home runs, and 24 RBIs while slugging .344 with a .676 OPS.

Despite this, he has an opportunity down the stretch of the regular season to prove why he belongs on the postseason roster and become an everyday-type player.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Move During Twins Series

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